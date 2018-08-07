Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HSBC : Rising costs and U.S. settlement crimp HSBC's first-half profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 01:58am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The HSBC bank logo is seen at their offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc posted a small increase in first-half pretax profit, as rising expenses from investments in a new growth strategy and a $765 million settlement for alleged mis-selling of U.S. mortgage securities ate into higher revenues.

Shares in Europe's biggest bank dipped in London as investors and analysts await clearer signs of progress in the new HSBC management's strategy of shifting into growth mode after years of shrinking its global empire.

HSBC reported on Monday a pretax profit of $10.7 billion in the six months through June, up 4.6 percent from the year-ago period.

As the bank spent on hiring more frontline staff and expanding digital capabilities, its costs climbed 6 percent to $17.5 billion.

"HSBC is struggling to convince that its current restructuring to pivot the group towards Asia is delivering the hoped for pick-up in growth," said Steve Clayton, manager of the Hargreaves Lansdown UK Income Shares fund.

HSBC Chief Executive John Flint, who started in the job in February, set out a three-year plan in June to invest $15-17 billion in areas such as technology and in China.

"We are taking firm steps to deliver the strategy we outlined in June. We are investing to win new customers, increase our market share, and lay the foundations for consistent growth in profits and returns," Flint said in a statement.

Flint is part of a new management duo at the top of HSBC after Mark Tucker joined as chairman last October.

ASIA SHINES

The main points of the bank's refreshed strategy came as little surprise to HSBC investors, with the focus squarely on further expansion in China and its prosperous southern Pearl River Delta region in particular.

The bank is also seeking to expand further in the British mortgage market as one of eight new strategic targets.

Pretax profits for the first half from Asia jumped 23 percent to $9.4 billion, representing 88 per cent of the group total.

The bank has not seen any impact yet either on its own performance or that of its customers from rising U.S.-China trade tensions, Flint said, but is concerned about how tit-for-tat tariffs could affect investor confidence.

"I'd be concerned the general rhetoric has a bad impact on investor sentiment and investors go risk-off," Flint told Reuters.

HSBC's retail banking and wealth management, and commercial banking divisions performed most strongly in the first half, Flint said, adding both continued to gain from a positive interest rate environment.

U.S. COSTS

The bank's strong performance in its core Asian markets was marred by tumbling profits elsewhere.

HSBC said it has set aside $765 million to resolve a civil claim by the U.S. Justice Department over allegations the bank missold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the 2007-8 financial crisis.

The bank also said it had resolved a separate civil investigation by the Massachusetts Attorney General. HSBC would pay $26.8 million to settle allegations that it purchased and securitised unfair residential mortgage loans, the Massachusetts Attorney General said in a statement.

The settlements wiped out almost all of the bank's profits for the first half of the year in North America, where it is trying to turn around a U.S. business that has for years underperformed.

Part of that plan includes a push into the U.S. credit card and personal loans market, where it faces a battle against heavily entrenched domestic competition.

Flint told Reuters it is too soon to see any results from that new strategy.

HSBC's shares are unlikely to climb significantly until the bank can show its revenues rising above increased costs, analysts and trader said, describing a trend known as 'positive jaws' in city parlance.

"Our business plans do see us get to positive jaws at the end of the year," Flint told analysts on a conference call, citing the benefits of rising interest rates on the bank's profits as one contributor to that outlook.

(Reporting by Alun John and Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Keith Weir)

By Alun John and Lawrence White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
01:59aHSBC : Rising costs and U.S. settlement crimp HSBC's first-half profit
RE
01:58aHSBC : Rising costs and U.S. settlement crimp HSBC's first-half profit
RE
08/06HSBC : Form 6-K (127-page PDF 5MB)
PU
08/06HSBC : buys back 3.358m shares on LSE
AQ
08/06HSBC first-half profit beats estimates
AQ
08/06HSBC : Transaction in own shares (1-page PDF 74KB)
PU
08/06FTSE supported by oil stocks; HSBC eases
RE
08/06HSBC : to pay $765m over toxic bond sales in run-up to financial crisis
AQ
08/06HSBC : pre-tax profit up 4.58% at $10.7 bn in first half
AQ
08/06HSBC : Next Day Disclosure Return (3 August 2018) - Announcement made to the HK ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) CEO John Flint on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tr.. 
08/06HSBC Holdings PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/06Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/06HSBC Holdings declares $0.50 dividend 
08/06HSBC group of DISCO bond holders press HSBC for more information 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 426 M
EBIT 2018 20 242 M
Net income 2018 13 846 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,56%
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 186 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-6.66%185 764
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.