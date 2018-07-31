HSBC : Transaction in own shares (1-page PDF 13KB)

Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS
HSBC : Transaction in own shares

07/31/2018

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

31 July 2018

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc (the Company) announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (Credit Suisse) as part of its buyback announced on 9 May 2018.

Date of purchase:

31 July 2018

Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:

2,573,302

Highest price paid per share:

£7.3410

Lowest price paid per share:

£7.2390

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

£7.2947

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have 20,266,345,206 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore the total voting rights in HSBC Holdings plc will be 19,941,071,799. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, HSBC Holdings plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3836W_1-2018-7-31.pdf

This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea Enquiries to:

Lee Davis Shareholder Services +44 (0) 20 7991 3048

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 17:17:05 UTC
