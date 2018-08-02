HSBC : Transaction in own shares (1-page PDF 13KB)

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

2 August 2018

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc (the Company) announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (Credit Suisse) as part of its buyback announced on 9 May 2018.

Date of purchase: 2 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 4,163,161 Highest price paid per share: £7.1000 Lowest price paid per share: £7.0100 Volume weighted average price paid per share: £7.0393

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have 20,258,216,070 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore the total voting rights in HSBC Holdings plc will be 19,932,942,663. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, HSBC Holdings plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7009W_1-2018-8-2.pdf

This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea

