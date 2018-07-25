Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HSBC : Transaction in own shares 24 July 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (2-page PDF 56KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:42am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Irene Lee , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

24 July 2018

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc (the Company) announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (Credit Suisse) as part of its buyback announced on 9 May 2018.

Date of purchase:

24 July 2018

Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased:

3,372,232

Highest price paid per share:

£7.3600

Lowest price paid per share:

£7.2330

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

£7.3126

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have 20,277,780,928 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore the total voting rights in HSBC Holdings plc will be 19,952,507,521. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, HSBC Holdings plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6437V_1-2018-7-24.pdf

This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea

Enquiries to:

Lee Davis Shareholder Services +44 (0) 20 7991 3048

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 00:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
02:42aHSBC : Transaction in own shares 24 July 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stoc..
PU
07/24HSBC : Transaction in own shares (1-page PDF 74KB)
PU
07/24UK payments watchdog to review competition in card services
RE
07/24HSBC : and Standard Chartered Accused of 'Rank Hypocrisy' for Financing of Highl..
AQ
07/24HSBC : Next Day Disclosure Return (23 July 2018) - Announcement made to the HK s..
PU
07/24Green car finance market revs up in the UAE
AQ
07/24HSI opens up 26 pts at 28,282; H-share down 10 pts to 10,721
AQ
07/24HSBC : Transaction in own shares 23 July 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stoc..
PU
07/24ANHUI EXPRESSWAY : HSBC lowers Anhui Expressway to HK$5.3
AQ
07/23HENGAN INTERNATIONAL : Int'l 1H buoyed by sales growth
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/09Banks climb for third day anticipating strong earnings 
06/28Federal Reserve objects to Deutsche Bank USA's capital return plan 
06/28Next round of bank stress tests 
06/22Non-U.S. multinational banks perk up as eurozone economy revives 
06/21U.S.'S LARGEST BANKS WOULD BE ABLE T : Fed 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 490 M
EBIT 2018 20 242 M
Net income 2018 13 846 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,48%
P/E ratio 2018 13,74
P/E ratio 2019 12,53
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,20x
Capitalization 187 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Ewen James Stevenson Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-5.85%187 423
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.99%378 884
BANK OF AMERICA4.17%305 499
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.77%277 540
WELLS FARGO-4.40%274 879
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%233 294
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.