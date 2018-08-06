HSBC : Transaction in own shares 3 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (2-page PDF 135KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

3 August 2018

Transaction in own shares

HSBC Holdings plc (the Company) announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (Credit Suisse) as part of its buyback announced on 9 May 2018.

Date of purchase: 3 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each purchased: 3,357,661 Highest price paid per share: £7.1880 Lowest price paid per share: £7.0700 Volume weighted average price paid per share: £7.1368

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company will have 20,254,858,409 ordinary shares in issue, including 325,273,407 ordinary shares which are held in treasury. Therefore the total voting rights in HSBC Holdings plc will be 19,929,585,002. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, HSBC Holdings plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8416W_1-2018-8-3.pdf

This announcement will also be available on HSBC's website at www.hsbc.com/sea

Enquiries to:

JJ Williams Shareholder Services +44 (0) 20 3268 3568

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987