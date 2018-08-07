Log in
HSBC : confirms the retirement date of Iain Mackay and the appointment date of Ewen Stevenson as Group Finance Director (1-page PDF 74KB)

08/07/2018 | 07:01am CEST

News Release

7 August 2018

HSBC CONFIRMS THE RETIREMENT DATE OF IAIN MACKAY AND

THE APPOINTMENT DATE OF EWEN STEVENSON

AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR

Further to the announcement made on 25 June 2018, HSBC Holdings plc ('HSBC', the 'Company' or the 'Group') confirms that:

(i) Iain Mackay will retire as Executive Director and Group Finance Director of the Company on 31 December 2018; and

(ii) Ewen Stevenson will be appointed as Executive Director and Group Finance Director of the Company on 1 January 2019, having joined the Group on 1 December 2018 as Group Finance Director Designate.

For and on behalf of HSBC Holdings plc B J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

Media enquiries to:

Heidi Ashley +44 (0) 20 7992 2045[email protected]

Supplementary information:

This announcement is made pursuant to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.12 of the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rules (the UK Listing Rules) and Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the HK Listing Rules).

Notes to editors:

1. The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey†, Laura Cha†, Henri de Castries†, Lord Evans of Weardale†, Irene Lee†, Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller†, Marc Moses, David Nish†, Jonathan Symonds†, Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr†.

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

2. The HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,607bn at 30 June 2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

ends/all

This news release is issued by

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

HSBC Holdings plc

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered number 617987

Disclaimer

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 05:00:03 UTC
