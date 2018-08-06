Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HSBC : first-half pretax profit rises 4.6 percent, second quarter beats estimates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 06:45am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past a branch of HSBC bank in the City of London financial district in London

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings Plc said on Monday its pretax profit rose 4.6 percent for the first half of the year, as Europe's biggest bank showed early progress in its strategy of returning to growth mode after years of restructuring.

HSBC reported a pretax profit of $10.7 billion (8.23 billion pounds) in the six months through June, up from $10.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The bank's pretax profit of $5.96 billion in the April-June quarter was higher than the $5.79 billion average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the bank.

“We are taking firm steps to deliver the strategy we outlined in June. We are investing to win new customers, increase our market share, and lay the foundations for consistent growth in profits and returns," John Flint, HSBC's group chief executive, said in a statement.

Flint set out in June a three-year plan to invest $15 billion-$17 billion in areas such as technology and in China, as part of the bank's swing from a strategy of cost-cutting to one of growth.

HSBC's retail banking and wealth management, and commercial banking divisions performed most strongly, Flint said, adding both continued to gain from a positive interest rate environment.

Pretax profits for the first half from Asia jumped 23 percent to $9.4 billion, representing 88 per cent of the group's pretax profits. Flint reemphasised Asia as one of the bank's strategic targets in his June presentation.

The bank also announced that it had appointed Jonathan Symonds, formerly chairman of HSBC Bank plc, as its deputy chairman.

(Reporting by Alun John and Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
07:31aHSBC : List of Directors and their Role and Function - Announcement made to the ..
PU
07:25aHSBC : 1st half pre-tax profit up 4.6 pct on strong growth
AQ
07:21aHSBC : Investors battle HSBC change on debt 'bail-ins'
AQ
06:45aHSBC : first-half pretax profit rises 4.6 percent, second quarter beats estimate..
RE
06:40aHSBC : first-half pretax profit rises 4.6 percent, second quarter beats estimate..
RE
06:26aHSBC : Interim Results
PU
06:26aHSBC : Appointment of Deputy Group Chairman (1-page PDF 69KB)
PU
02:41aHSBC : Transaction in own shares 3 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK sto..
PU
08/04HSBC : predicts 50 bps hike in BSP rates
AQ
08/04HSBC : buys back 4.16m shares on LSE
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03SUNCOR SEVERS TIES WITH HSBC OVER OI : Financial Post 
07/3130 'Safer' Dividend Financial WallStars Show 3.5-13.7% Yields For Dog Days 
07/30Option Dividend Portfolio Strategy - August Options Cycle 
07/25BBVA : Currency Headwinds Make Santander A Better Income Play 
07/09Banks climb for third day anticipating strong earnings 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 426 M
EBIT 2018 20 242 M
Net income 2018 13 846 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,56%
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 186 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-6.66%185 764
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.