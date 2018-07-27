HubSpot : Capture ® Becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

Today, Capture ® Powered by Movology LLC announced that it has
joined HubSpot as a Connect
Beta Integrator. HubSpot, a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and
customer service platform, works with Connect Integrators to help grow
their business through listing and marketing and distribution resources
to increase shared customers. Connect Beta Integrators are independent
software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been
accepted to the Connect Beta Program.
Capture ® Powered by Movology captures your incomplete and abandoned web
form data, to help you turn interest into leads. With Movology you will
produce more leads, which means more conversions, and a stronger ROI.
HubSpot’s Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party
integrations. Certified Partners comply with a set
of requirements.
“We are so excited to bring together the powerful HubSpot engine with
our patented and innovative Capture ® to bring clients new leads and
accelerate growth!” Jessica Medina, Director of Sales and Marketing at
Movology.
Learn more about the integration here https://movology.com/hubspot-integration-instructions/.
About Movology:
MOV•ology™ LLC provides real-time automated web form abandonment
solutions to increase ROI using our Patented Technology (US Patents
9,280,531, 9,286,282 & 9,589,281).
To learn more, visit us at www.movology.com,
call us at 714-855-1670 or send an email to [email protected].
About HubSpot
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer
service platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the
world more inbound. Today, over 41,500 total customers in more than 90
countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to
transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised
of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM,
HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer
experience from awareness to advocacy.
HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The
Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is
headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA
HQ); Singapore (APAC HQ); Bogotá, Colombia (LatAm HQ); Sydney,
Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.
Learn more at www.hubspot.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005056/en/