HubSpot : Capture ® Becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

07/27/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Today, Capture ® Powered by Movology LLC announced that it has joined HubSpot as a Connect Beta Integrator. HubSpot, a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform, works with Connect Integrators to help grow their business through listing and marketing and distribution resources to increase shared customers. Connect Beta Integrators are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the Connect Beta Program.

Capture ® Powered by Movology captures your incomplete and abandoned web form data, to help you turn interest into leads. With Movology you will produce more leads, which means more conversions, and a stronger ROI.

HubSpot’s Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified Partners comply with a set of requirements.

“We are so excited to bring together the powerful HubSpot engine with our patented and innovative Capture ® to bring clients new leads and accelerate growth!” Jessica Medina, Director of Sales and Marketing at Movology.

Learn more about the integration here https://movology.com/hubspot-integration-instructions/.

About Movology:

MOV•ology™ LLC provides real-time automated web form abandonment solutions to increase ROI using our Patented Technology (US Patents 9,280,531, 9,286,282 & 9,589,281).

To learn more, visit us at www.movology.com, call us at 714-855-1670 or send an email to [email protected].

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 41,500 total customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore (APAC HQ); Bogotá, Colombia (LatAm HQ); Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.


© Business Wire 2018
