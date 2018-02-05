Consumer Cos Down Amid Flight From Risky Sectors -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as a flight from risk interrupted a recent recovery in the sector. The losses came despite data from the Institute for Supply Management showing that its services survey hit a 10-year high of 59.9 in January, rising from 56 in December. That suggests both an increase in retail-industry activity and a positive outlook for discretionary spending, given the importance of the services sector to the labor market. Hudson's Bay tapped a CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes as its next chief executive. Kroger agreed to sell its convenience-store business to privately held U.K.-based EG Group for $2.15 billion, the companies said Monday.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]