Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Hudson's Bay Co    HBC   CA4442181018

HUDSON'S BAY CO (HBC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Consumer Cos Down Amid Flight From Risky Sectors -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2018 | 10:55pm CET

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell as a flight from risk interrupted a recent recovery in the sector. The losses came despite data from the Institute for Supply Management showing that its services survey hit a 10-year high of 59.9 in January, rising from 56 in December. That suggests both an increase in retail-industry activity and a positive outlook for discretionary spending, given the importance of the services sector to the labor market. Hudson's Bay tapped a CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes as its next chief executive. Kroger agreed to sell its convenience-store business to privately held U.K.-based EG Group for $2.15 billion, the companies said Monday.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUDSON'S BAY CO
10:55p Consumer Cos Down Amid Flight From Risky Sectors -- Consumer Roundup
07:13p HUDSON BAY : Saks parent taps health care world for next CEO
06:14p HUDSON BAY : HBC names CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes as its new chief exec..
05:59p HUDSON BAY : HBC Appoints Helena Foulkes Chief Executive Officer
01/20 HUDSON BAY : Lord & Taylor announces layoffs
01/18 HUDSON BAY : Changes to Red Deer's retail over the years
01/09 HUDSON BAY : Marc Metrick, Presiden of Saks Fifth Avenue, Adds Gilt and Saks Off..
01/09 GOLDEN COUNTRY : Yale goes from deserted Hudson's Bay Company post to boom town
01/09 HUDSON'S BAY CO : Research Reports on Hudsons Bay, Canadian Tire, Sleep Country ..
01/01 HUDSON BAY : Rail for 010318
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:16p Hudson's Bay names new CEO
01/31 Land & Buildings updates on Hudson's Bay
01/08 Weekly Retail Report - Green Shoots Start To Emerge
01/04 Neiman Marcus reportedly looking for new chief
2017 HUDSON BAY : The REIT Idea Is Dead
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 14 416 M
EBIT 2018 -279 M
Net income 2018 -500 M
Debt 2018 3 462 M
Yield 2018 0,99%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,37x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 1 892 M
Chart HUDSON'S BAY CO
Duration : Period :
Hudson's Bay Co Technical Analysis Chart | HBC | CA4442181018 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HUDSON'S BAY CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard A. Baker Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Edward J. Record Chief Financial Officer
Janet M. Schalk Chief Technology Officer
Robert C. Baker Director
David G. Leith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUDSON'S BAY CO-8.24%1 601
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%25 746
KOHL'S CORPORATION20.03%10 663
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED1.20%9 351
NORDSTROM0.99%7 971
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-2.19%7 788
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.