Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hugo Boss    BOSS   DE000A1PHFF7

HUGO BOSS (BOSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hugo Boss : Lagging margins take shine off Hugo Boss sales rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 11:14am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of German fashion house Hugo Boss is seen on a clothing label at their outlet store in Mezingen near Stuttgart

FRANKFURT/PARIS (Reuters) - Lower than expected margins dragged on Germany's Hugo Boss as it pursues a turnaround with investments in its fashion lines, eclipsing an improved sales performance.

Shares in the men's suit maker were down 6 percent at 0905 GMT as investors fretted about the decline in margins.

Like others in the luxury sector, Hugo Boss is benefiting from strong appetite from shoppers in Asia even against the backdrop of a U.S.-China trade spat, and the German label's performance in its home market and across Europe also improved notably.

But earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items slipped 1 percent from a year ago to 106 million euros (£94 million) in the three months, just below average analyst forecasts.

Gross profit margins fell to 66.9 percent of sales from 67.7 percent a year earlier, even as they ticked up from a quarter earlier, feeding through to lower EBITDA margins too.

"The EBITDA miss is likely to be taken negatively in light of concerns that Hugo Boss' strong underlying retail performance is not translating to an improvement in margins," analysts at Berenberg said in a note.

Hugo Boss has been spending on improving the quality of its clothing ranges and in other areas like online sales, as luxury companies jostle to attract younger clients with rapidly shifting tastes.

The German company has moved on from the profit warnings of 2015 and 2016 after ditching efforts to go further upmarket and expand in womenswear.

It is returning to its roots selling men's suits but also introducing more casual styles as a time when streetwear like hoodies and sneakers are taking catwalks by storm.

Investors are becoming more impatient with the luxury industry, however. The pace of growth in the sector is expected to eventually ease after three years of rebounding demand from all-important Chinese customers, and the U.S.- China trade dispute has added to nerves about a slowdown.

Most brands have reported resilient demand from shoppers in the world's second largest economy, but even shares in market leaders like Kering fell sharply when sales at its Italian powerhouse Gucci came in a tad below expectations.

At Hugo Boss, sales rose 6 percent in the second quarter on a currency-adjusted basis, with revenues coming in at a higher-than-expected 653 million euros, and the company said it was on track to hit its 2018 goals.

Offsetting a weaker performance in the Americas, the label did well in Europe and even notched up sales growth in Germany, where the backdrop for clothing retailers has long been sluggish.

Hugo Boss' wholesale revenues grew at a faster pace than sales at its own stores in the quarter, which also dragged on gross profit margins.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Vicki Bryan, Anneli Palmen; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS -6.05% 72.6 Delayed Quote.9.02%
KERING -1.11% 453.6 Real-time Quote.16.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUGO BOSS
11:14aHUGO BOSS : Lagging margins take shine off Hugo Boss sales rise
RE
07/20Luxury group Hermes sees first-half operating profits remaining near record l..
RE
07/19HUGO BOSS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
06/20HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/18HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/13HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/08HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
05/22HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
05/22HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
05/22HUGO BOSS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/28The Best And Worst In Retail 
05/06Hugo Boss' (BOSSY) on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/02Hugo Boss AG ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/02Hugo Boss reports Q1 results 
03/08Hugo Boss' (BOSSY) CEO Mark Langer on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 794 M
EBIT 2018 346 M
Net income 2018 253 M
Debt 2018 17,0 M
Yield 2018 3,60%
P/E ratio 2018 21,25
P/E ratio 2019 19,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,95x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 5 426 M
Chart HUGO BOSS
Duration : Period :
Hugo Boss Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUGO BOSS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 77,2 €
Spread / Average Target -0,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Alexander Langer Chief Executive Officer
Michel Perraudin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yves Müller Chief Financial Officer
Antonio Simina Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sinan Piskin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUGO BOSS9.02%6 321
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE21.62%176 076
VF CORPORATION23.38%36 318
THE SWATCH GROUP11.95%24 014
HENNES & MAURITZ-21.29%22 667
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.53.39%16 276
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.