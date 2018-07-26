Hulamin : Trading Statement for The Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, companies are required to provide guidance to the market when they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the forthcoming reporting period will differ by at least 20% from the results of the previous corresponding reporting period.

Shareholders are referred to the trading statement released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 25 May 2018 in which Hulamin advised that its basic earnings per share ("EPS") and basic headline earnings per share ("HEPS") will be at least 55% lower than the prior comparative period of 56 cents per share, resulting in a basic EPS and a basic HEPS being no higher than 25

cents per share.

Shareholders are now advised that Hulamin expects its basic EPS and HEPS for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to be between 10 cents and 16 cents per share, being between 82% and 71% lower respectively than 56 cents per share in the prior comparative period.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company´s external auditors.

Hulamin´s results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 are expected to be released on SENS on or about 30 July 2018.

Pietermaritzburg

25 July 2018