Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Hulamin Limited    HLMJ   ZAE000096210

HULAMIN LIMITED (HLMJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hulamin : Trading Statement for The Six Months Ended 30 June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 10:21am CEST

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, companies are required to provide guidance to the market when they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the forthcoming reporting period will differ by at least 20% from the results of the previous corresponding reporting period.

Shareholders are referred to the trading statement released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 25 May 2018 in which Hulamin advised that its basic earnings per share ("EPS") and basic headline earnings per share ("HEPS") will be at least 55% lower than the prior comparative period of 56 cents per share, resulting in a basic EPS and a basic HEPS being no higher than 25

cents per share.

Shareholders are now advised that Hulamin expects its basic EPS and HEPS for the six months ended 30 June 2018 to be between 10 cents and 16 cents per share, being between 82% and 71% lower respectively than 56 cents per share in the prior comparative period.

The financial information on which this trading statement is based has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company´s external auditors.

Hulamin´s results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 are expected to be released on SENS on or about 30 July 2018.

Pietermaritzburg

25 July 2018

Disclaimer

Hulamin Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 08:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HULAMIN LIMITED
10:21aHULAMIN : Trading Statement for The Six Months Ended 30 June 2018
PU
07/25HULAMIN : HY18 earnings decline further amid US steel tariffs
AQ
07/25HULAMIN : HY18 earnings decline further amid US steel tariffs
AQ
06/05HULAMIN : Presentation at the SBGS Metals and Mining Conference in Johannesburg ..
PU
05/28HULAMIN : expects a decline in earnings
AQ
05/28HULAMIN : expects a decline in earnings
AQ
05/28HULAMIN : expects a decline in earnings
AQ
05/25HULAMIN : Trading statement for the six months ending 30 june 2018
PU
05/04HULAMIN : Changes to the board - Update
PU
04/30HULAMIN : Changes to the board
PU
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2018 9 939 M
EBIT 2018 182 M
Net income 2018 376 M
Debt 2018 194 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 4,06
P/E ratio 2019 3,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,18x
EV / Sales 2019 0,17x
Capitalization 1 598 M
Chart HULAMIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hulamin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Gordon Jacob Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thabo Patrick Leeuw Chairman
Anton Paul Krull Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Heinz Staude Independent Non-Executive Director
Vusi Noel Khumalo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HULAMIN LIMITED-23.36%122
NORSK HYDRO-24.14%12 032
ARCONIC-29.32%9 381
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LTD-8.72%8 900
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-51.17%8 059
ALCOA CORPORATION-19.97%7 706
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.