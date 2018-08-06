Humana : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

Restricted Stock

(2)

(3) (3)

Humana Common

795

795

D

Units(2)

Restricted Stock

(2)

(4) (4)

Humana Common

2,602

2,602

D

Units(2)

Restricted Stock

(2)

(5) (5)

Humana Common

903

903

D

Units(2)

Restricted Stock

(2)

(6) (6)

Humana Common

745

745

D

Units(2)

Phantom Stock Units (7)

(7)

(7) (7)

Humana Common

253

253

ISee Footnote(7)

Explanation of Responses:

1. Shares held for the benefit of reporting person as of June 30, 2018 under the Humana Retirement Savings Plan including routine payroll deductions, quarterly dividend allocation, and a routine disposition of shares to fund an administrative fee assessment under a Tax-Conditioned Plan, exempt under Rule 16b-3(c).

2. Right to receive one share per restricted stock unit pursuant to the Company's 2011 Stock Incentive Plan. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Humana Inc. common stock, exempt under Rule 16b-3(d)(1) & (3).

3. Restricted stock units granted to reporting person on 02/18/16, 33% of the award is vesting on 12/15/16, 12/15/17, and 12/15/18.

4. Restricted stock units granted to reporting person on 03/08/2017, 2,230 shares vesting in three annual increments on 12/15/17, 12/15/18, and 12/15/19. 1,115 shares fully vest three years from the date of grant.

5. Restricted stock units granted to reporting person on 02/19/18, 33% of the award is vesting on 12/15/18, 12/15/19, and 12/15/20.

6. Restricted stock units granted to reporting person on 02/19/18, 100% of the award is vesting on 02/19/21.

7. Phantom Stock Units held for the benefit of reporting person as of June 30, 2018 based on the value of Humana common stock on a 1-for-1 basis, under the Humana Retirement Equalization Plan. The ending number of units reflects normal fluctuation due to changes in stock price.

8. Shares sold at prices ranging from $321.8657 to $322.07. Price reported is weighted average sales price.

Cynthia H. Zipperle 08/06/2018

