HUMANA (HUM)
Humana : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/06/2018 | 07:56pm CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of D er i vati ve Security (Instr. 3)

2.

C o n ver si o n or Exercise Price of

3. Transaction D ate

(M o n th / D ay/ Year )

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any

4.

5.

(M o n th / D ay/ Year )

T r an sacti o n Code (Instr. 8)

N u mb er of

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

(M o n th / D ay/ Year )

D er i vati ve Security

D er i vati ve Securities A cq u i r ed (A) or

7. Title and Amount of Securities U n d er l yi n g D er i vati ve Security (Instr. 3 and 4)

8. Price of

D er i vati ve Security (Instr. 5)

9. Number of derivative Securities B en efi ci al l y Own ed

F o l l o wi n g R ep o r ted

10. Ownership F o r m: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

11. Nature of Indirect B en efi ci al Ownership (Instr. 4)

D i sp o sed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

T r an sacti o n (s) (Instr. 4)

A mo u n t or

D ate

CodeV

(A)

(D)

Exer ci sab l eExp i r ati o n D ate

N u mb er of

Title

Sh ar es

Restricted Stock

(2)

(3) (3)

Humana Common

795

795

D

Units(2)

Restricted Stock

(2)

(4) (4)

Humana Common

2,602

2,602

D

Units(2)

Restricted Stock

(2)

(5) (5)

Humana Common

903

903

D

Units(2)

Restricted Stock

(2)

(6) (6)

Humana Common

745

745

D

Units(2)

Phantom Stock

Units

(7)

(7)

(7) (7)

Humana Common

253

253

ISee Footnote(7)

Explanation of Responses:

1. Shares held for the benefit of reporting person as of June 30, 2018 under the Humana Retirement Savings Plan including routine payroll deductions, quarterly dividend allocation, and a routine disposition of shares to fund an administrative fee assessment under a Tax-Conditioned Plan, exempt under Rule 16b-3(c).

2. Right to receive one share per restricted stock unit pursuant to the Company's 2011 Stock Incentive Plan. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Humana Inc. common stock, exempt under Rule 16b-3(d)(1) & (3).

  • 3. Restricted stock units granted to reporting person on 02/18/16, 33% of the award is vesting on 12/15/16, 12/15/17, and 12/15/18.

  • 4. Restricted stock units granted to reporting person on 03/08/2017, 2,230 shares vesting in three annual increments on 12/15/17, 12/15/18, and 12/15/19. 1,115 shares fully vest three years from the date of grant.

  • 5. Restricted stock units granted to reporting person on 02/19/18, 33% of the award is vesting on 12/15/18, 12/15/19, and 12/15/20.

  • 6. Restricted stock units granted to reporting person on 02/19/18, 100% of the award is vesting on 02/19/21.

  • 7. Phantom Stock Units held for the benefit of reporting person as of June 30, 2018 based on the value of Humana common stock on a 1-for-1 basis, under the Humana Retirement Equalization Plan. The ending number of units reflects normal fluctuation due to changes in stock price.

8. Shares sold at prices ranging from $321.8657 to $322.07. Price reported is weighted average sales price.

Remarks:

Cynthia H. Zipperle 08/06/2018 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Humana Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 17:55:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 56 334 M
EBIT 2018 3 125 M
Net income 2018 1 636 M
Finance 2018 1 124 M
Yield 2018 0,55%
P/E ratio 2018 26,88
P/E ratio 2019 19,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 44 624 M
Chart HUMANA
Duration : Period :
Humana Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 349 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce D. Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Philip Painter Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA30.65%44 624
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP16.67%247 184
ANTHEM INC14.64%65 829
AETNA4.62%61 734
CIGNA CORPORATION-6.81%46 039
CENTENE CORPORATION33.65%24 403
