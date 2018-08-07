Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. : Announces Pricing of $285 Million CLO

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: HCFT) ("HCFT" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of Hunt CRE 2018-FL2, Ltd., a $285 million Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") on August 3, 2018. The CLO will be sponsored by Hunt Companies Finance Trust's wholly owned subsidiary Hunt Companies Mortgage Trust and will be comprised of 20 first lien floating rate commercial real estate mortgage assets which, simultaneous with the closing of the CLO, will be acquired from Hunt Real Estate Capital, an affiliate of the Company's external manager. The closing of the CLO is expected on or about August 20, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities described, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The securities to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or registered or qualified under any state or foreign securities laws and are being offered (i) to institutions that are not "U.S. Persons" in "Offshore Transactions," as such terms are defined in, and in reliance on, Regulation S under the Securities Act, and (ii) to, or for the account or benefit of, persons that are both (a) "qualified institutional buyers," as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and (b) qualified purchasers, as defined in Section 2(A)(51) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules thereunder, or entities owned exclusively by one or more qualified purchasers.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on investing in, financing and managing transitional multi-family and other commercial real estate loans, securitizations backed by multi-family mortgage loans or multi-family mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related investments including mortgage servicing rights. The Company's objective is to deliver attractive cash flow returns over time to its investors. Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC's Internet site at http://www.sec.gov/ or the Company website www.hcft.com or by directing requests to: Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., 230 Park Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10169, Attention: Investor Relations.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC.

Additional information regarding Hunt Investment Management is described in its brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect HCFT's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations, financial performance and financial condition. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are hard to predict and generally beyond HCFT's control. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "could," "plan," "goal," "potential," 'estimate," "pro forma," "seek," "continue," "intend" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, financial projections, guidance and estimates (including their underlying assumptions), statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions, and statements about the future performance, operations, products and services of HCFT and its subsidiaries. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. HCFT believes these factors include but are not limited to these described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and the factor described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Consequently, actual results and experience may materially differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, HCFT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

