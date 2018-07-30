Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Hunt Mining Corp    HMX   CA4456451042

HUNT MINING CORP (HMX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UPDATE -- Hunt Mining Provides an Update on Concentrate Shipments From Martha Project - 2018 Year to Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:50pm CEST

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Hunt”) (TSX VENTURE:HMX) (OTCQB:HGLD) is pleased to update concentrate shipments from the Martha Project located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The total, contained troy ounces of silver and gold in these three shipments was 87,533.49 and 206.98, respectively.

Argentina Ag-Au 2018 Shipments (based on Alex Stewart outbound port assays)
ShipmentDate of AnalysisWeight dmtAg g/t grade & weighted averageAu g/t grade & weighted averageSilver (Troy Ounces)Gold (Troy Ounces)
 1019-Feb-201819.99755,89791.735,937.1958.96
1120-Mar-201813.29548,23047.420,615.6220.26
1223-Jul-201816.25359,288244.530,980.69127.76
Summaries 49.52754,952.02129.9487,533.49206.98

1 troy ounce = 31.1035 grams
dmt = dry metric tonne
g/t = grams per tonne
Grades are based on independent assays taken at the Deseado port by Alex Stewart International, a global, independent, certified analytical services company.

Ongoing activity at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risk of failure associated with these production activities.  Hunt is presently preparing an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report (“Technical Report”) for the Martha property.  It is anticipated that this Technical Report will be published in Q3 2018.   

Donald J, Birak, an independent consulting geologist and Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, and Qualified Person, as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical and details of this press release.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha Mine, located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart
Investor Relations
T: (403) 617-7609
E: [email protected]

Bob Little
Chief Administration Officer
T: (509) 290-5659
E: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HUNT MINING CORP
04:50pUPDATE -- Hunt Mining Provides an Update on Concentrate Shipments From Martha..
GL
12:29pHUNT MINING : Provides an update on concentrate shipments from martha project 20..
AQ
07/26HUNT MINING : Provides an Update on Concentrate Shipments From Martha Project - ..
AQ
06/14HUNT MINING : Lists on us exchange under symbol hgld
AQ
06/12HUNT MINING : Lists on US Exchange Under Symbol HGLD
AQ
06/11Hunt Mining Lists on US Exchange Under Symbol HGLD
GL
05/17HUNT MINING CORP : . Signs Exploration Agreement With Eldorado Gold Corporation
AQ
05/17HUNT MINING : Appoints kenneth b. atwood as chief financial officer
AQ
05/16HUNT MINING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/15HUNT MINING : Signs first gold concentrate agreement with ocean partners usa inc..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/17Hunt Mining reports FY results 
2017Hunt Mining reports Q2 results 
2016RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Yamana Gold Says It's All About 'Realizing' Value 
Managers
NameTitle
Tim R. Hunt Executive Chairman, President & CEO
K. Leon Hardy Chief Operating Officer & Mining Director
Kenneth B. Atwood Chief Financial Officer
Darrick Hunt Independent Director
Alan P. Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUNT MINING CORP0
BHP BILLITON PLC12.12%127 798
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.33%127 798
RIO TINTO5.58%96 269
RIO TINTO LIMITED7.35%96 269
ANGLO AMERICAN9.16%31 069
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.