HUNTER DOUGLAS : ACQUIRES VERTILUX, AUSTRALIA

08/08/2018 | 08:07am CEST

Rotterdam, August 8, 2018 - Hunter Douglas, the world leader in window coverings and a major manufacturer of architectural products, has agreed to acquire Vertilux, Melbourne, the leading commercial window covering fabricator in Australia.

Vertilux had 2017 sales of AUD 32 million and employs 82 people. The acquisition will strengthen Hunter Douglas' position in the Australian commercial market.

Vertilux will continue to operate independently under present management.

As part of this acquisition, Hunter Douglas has also acquired Vertilux's interest in Victory, a shop-at-home window covering retailer in Victoria.

Terms were not disclosed.

Hunter Douglas is the world market leader in window coverings (Luxaflex®) and a major manufacturer of architectural products with its Head Office in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and a Management Office in Lucerne, Switzerland. The Group is comprised of 132 companies with 48 manufacturing and 84 assembly operations in more than 100 countries. Hunter Douglas employs about 23,750 people and had sales in 2017 of USD 3.2 billion.

The common shares of Hunter Douglas N.V. are traded on Amsterdam's Euronext and the Frankfurter Börse.

For further information:

Leen Reijtenbagh
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +31 10 486 9582
E-mail : [email protected]
Website: www.hunterdouglasgroup.com

Disclaimer

Hunter Douglas NV published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 06:06:24 UTC
