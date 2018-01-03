Log in
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated : To Announce 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings And Hold Earnings Conference Call January 23, 2018

01/03/2018 | 05:25pm CET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN; www.huntington.com) expects to report its fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, prior to the market opening. A news release and supporting financial data will be available at that time on the investor relations section of the company's website.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora)

Conference Call / Webcast Information
Huntington's senior management will host an earnings conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).  The call, along with slides, may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website or through a dial-in telephone number at (877) 407-8029 conference ID # 13674942

A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of Huntington's website. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call through Friday, February 2, 2018, at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13674942.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $102 billion of assets and a network of 958 branches and 1,860 ATMs across eight Midwestern states.  Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.  Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.  Visit huntington.com for more information.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-to-announce-2017-fourth-quarter-earnings-and-hold-earnings-conference-call-january-23-2018-300577092.html

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2018
