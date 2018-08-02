Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Revenues were $2.0 billion

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reported second quarter 2018 revenues of $2.0 billion, up 8.7 percent from the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by higher volume at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding segment.

Operating income in the quarter was $257 million and operating margin was 12.7 percent, compared to $241 million and 13.0 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in operating income was mainly the result of a higher Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment compared to the prior year, partially offset by lower segment operating income. The decrease in operating margin was due to lower segment operating margin, partially offset by a higher Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment compared to the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share in the quarter was $5.40, compared to $3.21 in the same period of 2017. The increase was predominantly due to a claim for higher research and development tax credits for the post-spin-off 2011 through 2015 tax years, a lower statutory federal income tax rate, a favorable change in the non-operating portion of retirement benefit expense and higher operating income.

Second quarter cash from operations was $239 million and free cash flow1 was $154 million, compared to $186 million and $107 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2017.

New contract awards in the quarter were approximately $1.1 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $21 billion as of June 30.

“I am pleased with our solid financial performance for the first half of the year,” said HII President and CEO Mike Petters. “Our team remains focused on program execution and capturing quality contract awards that support long-term, sustainable value creation.”



Results of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 $ Change % Change 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Sales and service revenues $ 2,020 $ 1,858 $ 162 8.7 % $ 3,894 $ 3,582 $ 312 8.7 % Operating income (loss) 257 241 16 6.6 % 448 409 39 9.5 % Operating margin % 12.7 % 13.0 % (25) bps 11.5 % 11.4 % 9 bps Segment operating income (loss)1 181 187 (6 ) (3.2 )% 298 307 (9 ) (2.9 )% Segment operating margin %1 9.0 % 10.1 % (110) bps 7.7 % 8.6 % (92) bps Net earnings (loss) 239 147 92 62.6 % 395 266 129 48.5 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 5.40 $ 3.21 $ 2.19 68.2 % $ 8.86 $ 5.77 $ 3.09 53.6 % Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 44.3 45.8 44.6 46.1 1 Non-GAAP measures that exclude non-segment factors affecting operating income. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.





Segment Operating Result Ingalls Shipbuilding Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2018 2017 $ Change % Change 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 629 $ 639 $ (10 ) (1.6 )% $ 1,214 $ 1,189 $ 25 2.1 % Segment operating income (loss)1 83 98 (15 ) (15.3 )% 147 164 (17 ) (10.4 )% Segment operating margin %1 13.2 % 15.3 % (214) bps 12.1 % 13.8 % (168) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Ingalls Shipbuilding revenues for the second quarter were $629 million, a decrease of $10 million, or 1.6 percent, from the same period in 2017, primarily due to decreased revenues in the Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program and surface combatants, partially offset by increased amphibious assault ship revenues. NSC program revenues decreased due to lower volumes on Midgett (NSC 8) and Kimball (NSC 7), partially offset by higher volume on Stone (NSC 9). Surface combatant revenues decreased primarily due to lower volumes on the delivered USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) and Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), partially offset by higher volumes on USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) repair and restoration and Delbert D. Black (DDG 119). Higher amphibious assault ship revenues were mainly the result of higher volumes on Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), Bougainville (LHA 8) and Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29), partially offset by lower volumes on the delivered USS Portland (LPD 27) and Tripoli (LHA 7).

Ingalls Shipbuilding segment operating income for the second quarter was $83 million, a decrease of $15 million from the same period last year. Segment operating margin in the quarter was 13.2 percent, compared to 15.3 percent in the same period last year. These decreases were primarily the result of lower risk retirement on Tripoli (LHA 7) and the NSC program, partially offset by higher risk retirement on the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) and San Antonio-class (LPD 17) programs, as well as recoveries related to a settlement agreement.

Key Ingalls Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Started fabrication of the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

Awarded $27 million follow yard services contract for the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) program with a total potential contract value, including options, of $181.4 million

Newport News Shipbuilding

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2018 2017 $ Change % Change 2018 2017 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 1,183 $ 1,001 $ 182 18.2 % $ 2,265 $ 1,972 $ 293 14.9 % Segment operating income (loss)1 91 80 11 13.8 % 142 152 (10 ) (6.6 )% Segment operating margin %1 7.7 % 8.0 % (30) bps 6.3 % 7.7 % (144) bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Newport News Shipbuilding revenues for the second quarter were $1.2 billion, an increase of $182 million, or 18.2 percent, from the same period in 2017, mainly due to higher revenues in aircraft carriers and naval nuclear support services. Higher aircraft carrier revenues were primarily the result of increased volumes on the execution contract for the refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) of USS George Washington (CVN 73), the construction contract for John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and the advance planning contract for Enterprise (CVN 80), partially offset by decreased volumes on the execution contract for the RCOH of the redelivered USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the inactivation of the decommissioned aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 65) and the construction contract for the delivered USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). The increase in naval nuclear support services revenues was mainly the result of higher volumes in submarine support and facility maintenance services, partially offset by lower aircraft carrier support volume.

Newport News Shipbuilding segment operating income for the second quarter was $91 million, an increase of $11 million from the same period last year. Segment operating margin was 7.7 percent for the quarter, compared to 8.0 percent in the same period last year. The increase in segment operating income was primarily driven by the higher volumes described above, and the decrease in segment operating margin was due to year over year changes in contract mix.

Key Newport News Shipbuilding milestones for the quarter:

Delivered the Virginia-class submarine Indiana (SSN 789) to the U.S. Navy

Began a 25-month overhaul of the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Boise (SSN 764)

Authenticated the keel of the Virginia-class submarine Montana (SSN 794)

Completed the inactivation of the aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 65)

Technical Solutions

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2018 2017 $ Change % Change 2018 2017 % Change % Change Revenues $ 243 $ 244 $ (1 ) (0.4 )% $ 476 $ 469 7 1.5 % Segment operating income (loss)1 7 9 $ (2 ) (22.2 )% 9 (9 ) 18 200.0 % Segment operating margin %1 2.9 % 3.7 % (81) bps 1.9 % (1.9 )% 381 bps 1 Non-GAAP measures. See Exhibit B for definitions and reconciliations.

Technical Solutions revenues for the second quarter were $243 million, a decrease of $1 million from the same period in 2017, primarily due to lower integrated mission solutions, fleet support and nuclear and environmental revenues, offset by higher oil and gas services revenue.

Technical Solutions segment operating income for the second quarter was $7 million, a decrease of $2 million from the same period last year. The decrease was primarily driven by lower performance in fleet support services.

Key Technical Solutions milestones for the quarter:

Triad National Security, a joint venture supported by HII’s Technical Solutions segment, was awarded the contract to manage and operate the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

N3B, a joint venture between HII’s Technical Solutions segment and a segment of BWX Technologies, Inc., completed the transition period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear and Environmental, and Oil and Gas operations. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.huntingtoningalls.com .

Exhibit A: Financial Statements

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in millions, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales and service revenues Product sales $ 1,499 $ 1,397 $ 2,869 $ 2,697 Service revenues 521 461 1,025 885 Sales and service revenues 2,020 1,858 3,894 3,582 Cost of sales and service revenues Cost of product sales 1,147 1,061 2,210 2,088 Cost of service revenues 421 375 853 728 Income (loss) from operating investments, net 2 1 4 3 Other income and gains 12 — 14 — General and administrative expenses 209 182 401 360 Operating income (loss) 257 241 448 409 Other income (expense) Interest expense (15 ) (17 ) (30 ) (35 ) Non-operating retirement expense 19 (4 ) 37 (8 ) Other, net 1 (2 ) 2 (1 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 262 218 457 365 Federal and foreign income taxes 23 71 62 99 Net earnings (loss) $ 239 $ 147 $ 395 $ 266 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 5.41 $ 3.22 $ 8.88 $ 5.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 44.2 45.7 44.5 46.0 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 5.40 $ 3.21 $ 8.86 $ 5.77 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 44.3 45.8 44.6 46.1 Dividends declared per share $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 1.44 $ 1.20 Net earnings (loss) from above $ 239 $ 147 $ 395 $ 266 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in unamortized benefit plan costs 21 23 41 45 Other (2 ) 3 (2 ) 7 Tax benefit (expense) for items of other comprehensive income (6 ) (10 ) (11 ) (20 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 13 16 28 32 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 252 $ 163 $ 423 $ 298





HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions) June 30

2018 December 31

2017 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 398 $ 701 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $13 million as of each of 2018 and 2017 364 429 Contract assets 1,078 759 Inventoried costs, net 174 183 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 138 123 Total current assets 2,152 2,195 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,775 million as of 2018 and $1,770 million as of 2017 2,258 2,215 Goodwill 1,217 1,217 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $546 million as of 2018 and $528 million as of 2017 490 508 Deferred tax assets 92 114 Miscellaneous other assets 166 125 Total assets $ 6,375 $ 6,374 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 378 $ 375 Accrued employees’ compensation 252 245 Current portion of postretirement plan liabilities 139 139 Current portion of workers’ compensation liabilities 253 250 Contract liabilities 210 146 Other current liabilities 277 236 Total current liabilities 1,509 1,391 Long-term debt 1,281 1,279 Pension plan liabilities 836 922 Other postretirement plan liabilities 414 414 Workers’ compensation liabilities 506 509 Other long-term liabilities 130 101 Total liabilities 4,676 4,616 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 150 million shares authorized; 53.1 million shares issued and 43.5 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018, and 53.0 million shares issued and 45.1 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,932 1,942 Retained earnings (deficit) 2,236 1,687 Treasury stock (1,385 ) (972 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,085 ) (900 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,699 1,758 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,375 $ 6,374





HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended

June 30 ($ in millions) 2018 2017 Operating Activities Net earnings (loss) $ 395 $ 266 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation 85 82 Amortization of purchased intangibles 18 20 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2 3 Provision for doubtful accounts — 22 Stock-based compensation 15 20 Deferred income taxes 11 28 Change in Contract balances (184 ) (132 ) Inventoried costs 9 5 Prepaid expenses and other assets (17 ) (1 ) Accounts payable and accruals 78 (2 ) Retiree benefits (56 ) (27 ) Other non-cash transactions, net 3 — Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 359 284 Investing Activities Capital expenditures



Capital expenditure additions



(177 ) (137 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures



19 — Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash received — 3 Investment in affiliates (10 ) — Proceeds from disposition of assets 3 1 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (165 ) (133 ) Financing Activities Dividends paid (64 ) (55 ) Repurchases of common stock (408 ) (207 ) Employee taxes on certain share-based payment arrangements (25 ) (56 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (497 ) (318 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (303 ) (167 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 701 720 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 398 $ 553 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes $ 21 $ 100 Cash paid for interest $ 31 $ 36 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Capital expenditures accrued in accounts payable $ 7 $ 3

Exhibit B: Non-GAAP Measures Definitions & Reconciliations

We make reference to “segment operating income (loss),” “segment operating margin,” and “free cash flow.”

We internally manage our operations by reference to “segment operating income (loss)” and “segment operating margin,” which are not recognized measures under GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use segment operating income (loss) and segment operating margin in addition to, and not as alternatives for, operating income and operating margin or any other performance measure presented in accordance with GAAP. They are measures that we use to evaluate our core operating performance. We believe that segment operating income (loss) and segment operating margin reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We believe these measures are used by investors and are a useful indicator to measure our performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of segment operating income (loss) and segment operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free cash flow is not a measure recognized under GAAP. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We believe free cash flow is an important measure for our investors because it provides them insight into our current and period-to-period performance and our ability to generate cash from continuing operations. We also use free cash flow as a key operating metric in assessing the performance of our business and as a key performance measure in evaluating management performance and determining incentive compensation. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Segment operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) for the relevant segment(s) before the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes.

Segment operating margin is defined as segment operating income (loss) as a percentage of sales and service revenues.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures, net of related grant proceeds.

FAS/CAS Adjustment is defined as the difference between expenses for pension and other postretirement benefits determined in accordance with GAAP (FAS) and the expenses for these items included in segment operating income in accordance with U.S. Cost Accounting Standards (CAS).

Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment is defined as the FAS/CAS Adjustment less the following components of net periodic benefit costs: interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortization of prior service cost (credit) and actuarial loss (gain), and settlement and curtailment effects.

Non-current state income taxes are defined as deferred state income taxes, which reflect the change in deferred state tax assets and liabilities and the tax expense or benefit associated with changes in state uncertain tax positions in the relevant period. These amounts are recorded within operating income. Current period state income tax expense is charged to contract costs and included in cost of sales and service revenues in segment operating income.

We present financial measures adjusted for the Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment and non-current state income taxes to reflect the company’s performance based upon the pension costs and state tax expense charged to our contracts under CAS. We use these adjusted measures as internal measures of operating performance and for performance-based compensation decisions.

Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Segment Operating Margin Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 ($ in millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Ingalls revenues $ 629 $ 639 $ 1,214 $ 1,189 Newport News revenues 1,183 1,001 2,265 1,972 Technical Solutions revenues 243 244 476 469 Intersegment eliminations (35 ) (26 ) (61 ) (48 ) Sales and Service Revenues 2,020 1,858 3,894 3,582 Operating Income (Loss) 257 241 448 409 Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment (73 ) (53 ) (145 ) (106 ) Non-current state income taxes (3 ) (1 ) (5 ) 4 Segment Operating Income (Loss) 181 187 298 307 As a percentage of sales and service revenues 9.0 % 10.1 % 7.7 % 8.6 % Ingalls operating income (loss) 83 98 147 164 As a percentage of Ingalls revenues 13.2 % 15.3 % 12.1 % 13.8 % Newport News operating income (loss) 91 80 142 152 As a percentage of Newport News revenues 7.7 % 8.0 % 6.3 % 7.7 % Technical Solutions operating income (loss) 7 9 9 (9 ) As a percentage of Technical Solutions revenues 2.9 % 3.7 % 1.9 % (1.9 )%





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 ($ in millions) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 239 186 359 284 Less capital expenditures: Capital expenditure additions



(102 ) (79 ) (177 ) (137 ) Grant proceeds for capital expenditures



17 — 19 — Free cash flow 154 107 201 147















