Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces the Appointment of a Senior Financial Consultant

HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC (HBP)

HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC (HBP)
News 
07/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huttig Building Products (Nasdaq:HBP), one of the nation's largest wholesale distributors of millwork and specialty building products used principally in new residential construction and home improvement, today announced that Philip Keipp has rejoined the company as a Senior Financial Consultant.  Mr. Keipp previously served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Huttig from July 2009 through June 2015.

“I am pleased to announce that we have retained Phil as a Senior Financial Consultant,” said Jon Vrabely, Huttig’s President and CEO.  “Phil’s experience and knowledge of our business will provide immediate value as we continue to execute our strategic initiatives.”

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 134th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 27 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

For more information please contact:

David Fishbein
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
