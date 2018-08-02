Hyatt Hotels : Place Tampa/Wesley Chapel Celebrates Official Opening

TAMPA, Fla. (August 2, 2018) - Hyatt Place Tampa/Wesley Chapel, the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Wesley Chapel and Pasco County, is officially open. The new hotel features the Hyatt Place brand's intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings. The hotel is owned and operated by Impact Properties.

Located just 19 miles from Tampa International Airport, the hotel is conveniently nestled in the backyard of everything offered in the greater Tampa Bay area. Steps away from the Tampa Premium Outlets, the hotel is also minutes from Busch Gardens, Historic Ybor and Downtown Tampa/Riverwalk.

'As Pasco County continues to grow and thrive economically, we are excited to add to the momentum by welcoming the first Hyatt Place hotel to the area,' said General Manager Steven Giovanniello. 'With our smartly designed social spaces and guestrooms with separate work and sleep areas, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road.'

Hyatt Place Tampa/Wesley Chapel offers:

132 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and guestrooms

Gallery Kitchen Breakfast, a hot breakfast for guests available daily in the Gallery Kitchen, features hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more

24/7 Gallery Menu & Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night and perfectly packaged sandwiches and salads

Coffee to Cocktails Bar featuring specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wines and cocktails

Odds & Ends program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow or enjoy for free

Meetings Spaces offers more than 7,900 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

24-hour Gym featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens and free ear buds

'Tampa is a vibrant city, filled with friendly people, great neighborhoods and an ever expanding list of great places to visit and things to do or see,' said Mary Mathieu, Senior Vice President of Impact Properties. 'Hyatt Place Tampa/Wesley Chapel is central to all of them and we believe the hotel will exceed guest expectations and provide them with everything they need while visiting our area.'

HYATT PLACE TAMPA/WESLEY CHAPEL LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Tampa/Wesley Chapel is under the leadership of General Manager Steven Giovanniello and Director of Sales Karen Martin. In his role, Giovanniello is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel's associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Martin is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Pasco County area.

For more information, please visit tampawesleychapel.place.hyatt.com.

ABOUT HYATT PLACE

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 305 Hyatt Place locations in Australia, Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

ABOUT IMPACT PROPERTIES

Impact Properties is a full-service investment, operating and development company. Originally founded in 1981, Impact has built an extensive track record with over 30 years of experience in the hospitality and franchise industry. Impact's humble beginnings started off with a focus on independent and economy branded hotels in growing markets across the state of Florida. Today Impact has expanded into the mid-scale and upscale product segment in high barrier to entry locations across the state, acquiring and developing over $200 million of hotels in the process in the past 10 years.

Impact has also expanded across the Southeast region into many other nationally recognized, segment leading franchise brands within the restaurant and retail segments. For more information, visit https://www.impact-properties.com/www.impact-properties.com.