The Hydroponics Company Ltd Australian Patients Can Now Access Endoca Medicinal Cannabis

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Hydroponics Company Limited (ASX:THC) (OTCMKTS:HDRPF) (THC or the Company), Australia's leading medicinal cannabis company(see Note below) advises that THC's wholly owned subsidiary, Canndeo Limited, has released its first medicinal cannabis products, imported from the Company's European strategic alliance partner, Endoca. The products are available through the Medicinal Cannabis Medicines Portal (MCMP: mcmp.com.au) under the Approved Prescriber and Special Access Schemes.



Key Points



- Endoca Medicinal Cannabis, imported by the Company now available to patients through the Medicinal Cannabis Medicines Portal



- Products available include Endoca's CBD and unique CBD+CBDA formulations



- Immediate patient access through the Approved Prescriber and Special Access Schemes



- Company advancing medicinal cannabis strategy - imported product followed by domestic production using pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility and growing capability



Canndeo is a founding partner of MCMP, developed by Sinapse Pty Ltd, a leader in pharmaceutical IT systems, which provides a streamlined process for medicinal cannabis prescribing and dispensing between health professionals and manufacturers of medicinal cannabis.



MCMP ensures a continuity of care between patients, carers, and their existing health professionals.



Pharmacies and prescribers can use MCMP to access THC imported Endoca oil products in both CBD and Endoca's unique CBD+CBDA formulations. To assist pharmacies and prescribers, Canndeo and Sinapse have made available various clinical materials and information on MCMP to registered prescribers and pharmacies.



Chief Executive Officer, Ken Charteris commented:



"We are pleased to now be delivering high quality medicinal cannabis products to the Australian market through MCMP having leveraged our global commercial partnerships, including Endoca and Sinapse.



"Using MCMP reduces the administrative burden on prescribing doctors and pharmacies, which is currently a key challenge for the prescribing of medicinal cannabis in Australia. We look forward to seeing the first patients using product supplied by THC in the coming weeks.



"Bringing product to the Australian market is a key step in the execution of our medicinal cannabis strategy, with imported product to be followed by THC's domestic production taking advantage of our industry leading pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility and significant growing capacity."



Note: Assessment based on key peers (CAN, AC8) comparison matrix







About The Hydroponics Company Ltd:



The Hydroponics Company Ltd (ASX:THC) (OTCMKTS:HDRPF) (FRA:9TH) has rapidly grown to become Australia's leading medicinal cannabis company. THC operates under a pharmaceutical model and is currently delivering high quality medicinal cannabis products to Australian patients through the existing access schemes. Having secured both a significant growing capacity over two grow sites, and an industry-leading pharmaceuticals biomanufacturing facility, THC is in prime position to service both domestic patients and the export market. THC's global commercial partners operate across four continents, supporting THC's future international growth. THC also operates a revenue generating Canadian hydroponics business, focussing on the manufacturing and distribution of hydroponics equipment, materials, and nutrients.





Source:



The Hydroponics Company Ltd





Contact:

Henry Kinstlinger Joint Company Secretary The Hydroponics Company Limited P: +61-2-9251-7177 E: [email protected] Michael Lovesey Director Corporate Media Relations MMR Corporate Services Pty Ltd P: +61-2-9251-7177 M: +61-449-607-636 E: [email protected]