Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Hydroponics Company Ltd    THC   AU000000THC4

HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (THC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The Hydroponics Company Ltd Australian Patients Can Now Access Endoca Medicinal Cannabis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 02:50am CEST
Australian Patients Can Now Access Endoca Medicinal Cannabis

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Hydroponics Company Limited (ASX:THC) (OTCMKTS:HDRPF) (THC or the Company), Australia's leading medicinal cannabis company(see Note below) advises that THC's wholly owned subsidiary, Canndeo Limited, has released its first medicinal cannabis products, imported from the Company's European strategic alliance partner, Endoca. The products are available through the Medicinal Cannabis Medicines Portal (MCMP: mcmp.com.au) under the Approved Prescriber and Special Access Schemes.

Key Points

- Endoca Medicinal Cannabis, imported by the Company now available to patients through the Medicinal Cannabis Medicines Portal

- Products available include Endoca's CBD and unique CBD+CBDA formulations

- Immediate patient access through the Approved Prescriber and Special Access Schemes

- Company advancing medicinal cannabis strategy - imported product followed by domestic production using pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility and growing capability

Canndeo is a founding partner of MCMP, developed by Sinapse Pty Ltd, a leader in pharmaceutical IT systems, which provides a streamlined process for medicinal cannabis prescribing and dispensing between health professionals and manufacturers of medicinal cannabis.

MCMP ensures a continuity of care between patients, carers, and their existing health professionals.

Pharmacies and prescribers can use MCMP to access THC imported Endoca oil products in both CBD and Endoca's unique CBD+CBDA formulations. To assist pharmacies and prescribers, Canndeo and Sinapse have made available various clinical materials and information on MCMP to registered prescribers and pharmacies.

Chief Executive Officer, Ken Charteris commented:

"We are pleased to now be delivering high quality medicinal cannabis products to the Australian market through MCMP having leveraged our global commercial partnerships, including Endoca and Sinapse.

"Using MCMP reduces the administrative burden on prescribing doctors and pharmacies, which is currently a key challenge for the prescribing of medicinal cannabis in Australia. We look forward to seeing the first patients using product supplied by THC in the coming weeks.

"Bringing product to the Australian market is a key step in the execution of our medicinal cannabis strategy, with imported product to be followed by THC's domestic production taking advantage of our industry leading pharmaceuticals manufacturing facility and significant growing capacity."

Note: Assessment based on key peers (CAN, AC8) comparison matrix



About The Hydroponics Company Ltd:

The Hydroponics Company Ltd (ASX:THC) (OTCMKTS:HDRPF) (FRA:9TH) has rapidly grown to become Australia's leading medicinal cannabis company. THC operates under a pharmaceutical model and is currently delivering high quality medicinal cannabis products to Australian patients through the existing access schemes. Having secured both a significant growing capacity over two grow sites, and an industry-leading pharmaceuticals biomanufacturing facility, THC is in prime position to service both domestic patients and the export market. THC's global commercial partners operate across four continents, supporting THC's future international growth. THC also operates a revenue generating Canadian hydroponics business, focussing on the manufacturing and distribution of hydroponics equipment, materials, and nutrients.



Source:

The Hydroponics Company Ltd



Contact:

Henry Kinstlinger
Joint Company Secretary
The Hydroponics Company Limited
P: +61-2-9251-7177
E: [email protected]

Michael Lovesey
Director Corporate Media Relations
MMR Corporate Services Pty Ltd
P: +61-2-9251-7177
M: +61-449-607-636
E: [email protected]

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD
02:50aThe Hydroponics Company Ltd Australian Patients Can Now Access Endoca Medici..
AW
02:47aTHE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Australian Patients Can Now Access Endoc..
AQ
07/30The Hydroponics Company Ltd Canadian Hydroponics Division and Restatement of..
AW
07/30THE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Canadian Hydroponics Division and Restat..
AQ
07/25The Hydroponics Company Ltd Company Presentation - July 2018
AW
07/25THE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Company Presentation - July 2018
AQ
07/24The Hydroponics Company Ltd Secures Northern NSW Site and Off-Take Agreement..
AW
07/24THE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Secures Northern NSW Site and Off-Take A..
AQ
07/11The Hydroponics Company Ltd Acquisition Delivers +$16m to Balance Sheet & Me..
AW
07/11THE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Acquisition Delivers +$16m to Balance Sh..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers ETF HMJR - 2018 Q2 Update 
06/26WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Molson Coors, Shopify, Tilray, Legal Sales 
06/11WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : Legalization Is Here, What's Next? 
05/29WEEKLY CANNABIS REPORT : $2.1 Billion Shorts, Hydropothecary, Invictus 
05/23COMPLETE CANNABIS GUIDE #4 : Provincial Regulations In Canada 
Chart HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Hydroponics Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Charteris Group Chief Executive Officer
Steven Xu Chairman
Jarrod Travers White Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Alan Preston Beasley Non-Executive Director
Lou Cattelan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD-18.38%0
3M COMPANY-11.65%123 464
SIEMENS3.99%119 298
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL3.90%118 851
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-25.16%114 212
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.55%48 738
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.