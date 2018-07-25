The Hydroponics Company Ltd Company Presentation - July 2018

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Hydroponics Company Limited (ASX:THC) (OTCMKTS:HDRPF) (THC or the Company), Australia's leading Medicinal Cannabis company(see Note below) provides the enclosed Company Presentation updated to July 2018 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1.



The enclosed presentation consolidates the Company's recent achievements, and market and industry profile, and will be presented by the Company to various stakeholders including potential alliance and commercial partners, regulators and in investor briefings.



Note: Assessment based on key peers (CAN, AC8) comparison matrix



About The Hydroponics Company Ltd:



The Hydroponics Company Ltd (ASX:THC) (OTCMKTS:HDRPF) (FRA:9TH) is at the forefront of developing a leading, diversified worldwide cannabis business, focusing on two core business units: Development and delivery of medicinal cannabis, and manufacturing and distribution of hydroponics equipment, materials and nutrients.





