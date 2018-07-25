Log in
HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (THC)
The Hydroponics Company Ltd Company Presentation - July 2018

07/25/2018 | 02:55am CEST
Company Presentation - July 2018

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Hydroponics Company Limited (ASX:THC) (OTCMKTS:HDRPF) (THC or the Company), Australia's leading Medicinal Cannabis company(see Note below) provides the enclosed Company Presentation updated to July 2018 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.1.

The enclosed presentation consolidates the Company's recent achievements, and market and industry profile, and will be presented by the Company to various stakeholders including potential alliance and commercial partners, regulators and in investor briefings.

Note: Assessment based on key peers (CAN, AC8) comparison matrix

To view the presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JE9C1DHF



About The Hydroponics Company Ltd:

The Hydroponics Company Ltd (ASX:THC) (OTCMKTS:HDRPF) (FRA:9TH) is at the forefront of developing a leading, diversified worldwide cannabis business, focusing on two core business units: Development and delivery of medicinal cannabis, and manufacturing and distribution of hydroponics equipment, materials and nutrients.



Source:

The Hydroponics Company Ltd



Contact:

Henry Kinstlinger
Joint Company Secretary
The Hydroponics Company Limited
P: +61-2-9251-7177
E: [email protected]

Michael Lovesey
Director Corporate Media Relations
MMR Corporate Services Pty Ltd
P: +61-2-9251-7177
M: +61-449-607-636
E: [email protected]

Latest news on HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD
02:55aThe Hydroponics Company Ltd Company Presentation - July 2018
AW
02:51aTHE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Company Presentation - July 2018
AQ
07/24The Hydroponics Company Ltd Secures Northern NSW Site and Off-Take Agreement..
AW
07/24THE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Secures Northern NSW Site and Off-Take A..
AQ
07/11The Hydroponics Company Ltd Acquisition Delivers +$16m to Balance Sheet & Me..
AW
07/11THE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Acquisition Delivers +$16m to Balance Sh..
AQ
07/10The Hydroponics Company Ltd Appoints CEO and Strong, Experienced Medicinal C..
AW
07/09The Hydroponics Company Ltd Executes Initial Cooperation Agreement with Endo..
AW
07/09THE HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD (ASX : THC) Executes Initial Cooperation Agreement w..
AQ
07/06The Hydroponics Company Ltd North American Update
AW
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Charteris Group Chief Executive Officer
Steven Xu Chairman
Jarrod Travers White Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Alan Preston Beasley Non-Executive Director
Lou Cattelan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD-11.76%0
3M COMPANY-15.52%119 896
SIEMENS0.65%115 988
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL0.22%114 377
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-25.56%113 952
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-18.33%49 751
