HYPOPORT AG (HYQ)
Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the first six months of 2018

07/25/2018 | 07:35am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
Hypoport AG: Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the first six months of 2018

25-Jul-2018 / 07:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the first six months of 2018

Berlin, 25 July 2018: The preliminary half year 2018 results of Hypoport AG, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show a significant increase of revenue and an increase of EBIT on the prior-year figures.

For the first six months of 2018, the Hypoport Group expects revenue of approx. EUR121 million (HY 2017: EUR95.3 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of approx. EUR14.5 million (HY 2017: EUR13,4 million). Thereof revenue increased by around 25 per cent and EBIT increased by around 10 per cent compared with the first six months of the previous year.

Already included in these preliminary results are revenues and earnings of the acquired FIO SYSTEMS AG and Value AG from May and June 2018. Revenues and earnings from the acquired ASC Assekuranz-Service Center GmbH are not included and will contribute to the Group's result from July 2018 ongoing.

Hypoport AG will be publishing its final results for the first six months of 2018 as planned on 6th August this year.

Contact
Hypoport AG
Jan H. Pahl
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobil: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: [email protected]
www.hypoport.de

Key data on Hypoport's shares
ISIN DE 0005493365
WKN 549336
Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

25-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport AG
Klosterstraße 71
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49/30 42086-0
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

707635  25-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=707635&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 250 M
EBIT 2018 31,0 M
Net income 2018 24,1 M
Debt 2018 41,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 43,09
P/E ratio 2019 35,65
EV / Sales 2018 4,46x
EV / Sales 2019 3,79x
Capitalization 1 074 M
Chart HYPOPORT AG
Duration : Period :
Hypoport AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYPOPORT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 174 €
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Slabke Chairman-Management Board
Ottheinz Jung-Senssfelder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Würdemann Head-Group Operations
Christian Schröder Member-Supervisory Board
Roland Adams Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYPOPORT AG13.79%1 271
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.95%25 147
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-12.41%24 764
BAJAJ FINANCE56.34%22 814
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE0.20%7 406
ACOM CO., LTD.-10.00%6 124
