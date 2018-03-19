DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hypoport AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.03.2018 / 10:45

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hypoport AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2018 German: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/ English: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/

