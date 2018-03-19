Log in
Hypoport AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/19/2018 | 10:50am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.03.2018 / 10:45
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hypoport AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2018 German: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/ English: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/


19.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport AG
Klosterstraße 71
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665481  19.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=665481&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
