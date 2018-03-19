Hypoport AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Hypoport AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
19.03.2018 / 10:45
Hypoport AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2018
German: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/
English: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/
