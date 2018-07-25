Hypoport : expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the first six months of 2018

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Hypoport AG expects significant year-on-year rise in revenue and an increase of EBIT for the first six months of 2018

Berlin, 25 July 2018: The preliminary half year 2018 results of Hypoport AG, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show a significant increase of revenue and an increase of EBIT on the prior-year figures.

For the first six months of 2018, the Hypoport Group expects revenue of approx. €121 million (HY 2017: €95.3 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of approx. €14.5 million (HY 2017: €13,4 million). Thereof revenue increased by around 25 per cent and EBIT increased by around 10 per cent compared with the first six months of the previous year.

Already included in these preliminary results are revenues and earnings of the acquired FIO SYSTEMS AG and Value AG from May and June 2018. Revenues and earnings from the acquired ASC Assekuranz-Service Center GmbH are not included and will contribute to the Group's result from July 2018 ongoing.

Hypoport AG will be publishing its final results for the first six months of 2018 as planned on 6th August this year.

