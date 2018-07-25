HyreCar : Appoints Marketing Industry Veteran Brooke Skinner Ricketts as Independent Director

HyreCar, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for
ridesharing, today announced that Brooke Skinner Ricketts has joined its
board of directors, effective July 23, 2018.
Mrs. Skinner Ricketts brings nearly two decades of relevant marketing
and automotive industry expertise to HyreCar, and currently serves as
Chief Marketing Officer for Cars.com. Prior to Cars.com, Mrs. Skinner
Ricketts served as vice president of brand and design Avant, an online
fintech platform that provides credit alternatives consumers.
Previously, Mrs. Skinner Ricketts was head of brand strategy at Twitter,
responsible for revenue-driving creative ideas for Fortune 200 clients.
“Brooke brings a wealth of invaluable experience and strategy to our
board of directors,” said Joe Furnari, Chief Executive Officer of
HyreCar. “Her tenure at industry leading technology companies, such as
Cars.com, has been focused on ensuring that their digital marketplaces
are well trusted by both consumers and partners, while enhancing the
overall brand and image. We are eager to leverage her experience as we
gain critical mass and grow our platform.”
“I’m excited to join HyreCar’s team as a director,” said Skinner
Ricketts. “I look forward to contributing to HyreCar’s growth and
success. The automotive industry is evolving rapidly and HyreCar is at
the forefront transforming the industry with an incredibly relevant
solution.”
About HyreCar
HyreCar, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE) actively operates in 34 states plus
Washington, D.C. The carsharing marketplace for ridesharing was created
to leverage technology and establish a presence in automotive asset
sharing. Drivers and vehicle owners alike can utilize the platform to
create an opportunity for themselves where one did not previously exist.
By providing a safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar helps
both parties come together– one driver, one vehicle, one road at a time.
For more information, please visit www.hyrecar.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning HyreCar’s future expectations and
plans, including without limitation, HyreCar’s expectations regarding
its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, may
constitute forward looking statements for the purposes of the safe
harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial
risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on
these forward looking statements, which include words such as “believe,”
“intend,” “may,” “potential” or similar terms, variations of such terms
or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the
expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable,
the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ
materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a
result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully
discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in HyreCar’s
prospectus, dated June 26, 2018, that was filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-225157, as well as
discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important
factors in HyreCar’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made,
and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005209/en/