HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC (HY)
News 
08/08/2018 | 03:38am CEST

CLEVELAND, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.0 cents per share.  The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2018. 

#     #     #

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-300693717.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
