Hyundai Mobis : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020

Hyundai
Mobis (KRX:012330) plans to use its proving ground, which opened
last June in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, as a test bed for new
technologies, with the goal of becoming a leader in future car
technologies. The automotive supplier announced at the proving ground
that it plans to develop autonomous driving sensors, which are essential
for future vehicles, by 2020, and lead the global market for autonomous
driving based on its technology power.
Hyundai Mobis announced that it plans to develop autonomous driving sensors, which are essential for future vehicles, by 2020, and lead the global market for autonomous driving based on its technology power.
To this end, the company will increase its R&D investment cost from the
current level of 7% of its parts sales to 10% by 2021. It will also
invest 50% of it in ICT, which is closely related to autonomous driving,
expanding related R&D workforce and infrastructure and actively
promoting technical partnerships with global companies.
"We are aggressively investing in autonomous driving technologies. We
will also increase our R&D workforce for autonomous driving from the
current level of 600 to over 1,000 by 2021 and increase the number of
M.Billy, our global autonomous test vehicles, from 3 to 20 by next
year," forecasted Yang Seung-wook, Executive VP of ICT R&D Center at
Hyundai Mobis.
-
Partnering with 2 German companies to spur the development of high-
and entry-level radars
German companies with which Hyundai Mobis signed a partnership to
develop radars include SMS and ASTYX. Both are radar developers
possessing the best design capabilities; the former jointly developed
radars with TRW and Continental, and the latter with BMW and Autoliv.
Working with SMS and ASTYX, Hyundai Mobis will develop five radars for
autonomous cars, which can allow cars to detect 360° around them by the
end of this year and begin full-fledged production by 2021. The company
will cooperate with SMS for entry-level front and side radars and with
ASTYX for high-performance front radars. It will also complete a joint
R&D project with Seoul National University for improving the target
distinguishment of radars.
To ensure the performance and quality of sensors, Hyundai Mobis laid a
dedicated test track for sensor testing in Seosan Proving Ground and
commenced tests from last June. The company will also test ADAS equipped
with their proprietary sensors and apply the sensors to M.Billy, its
autonomous driving test car, which will run on actual roads to help
improve performance and safety.
Hyundai Mobis deems its radars under development to have excellent
target distinguishment capabilities with a resolution higher than its
global competitors' and greater cost competitiveness by integrating two
chips into one.
"We will complete the development of entry-level radars and
high-performance radars within this year and commence production from
the second half of next year," stated Gregory Baratoff, Vice President
of Autonomous Driving Technologies at Hyundai Mobis. "We are opening
ourselves up to collaboration with global companies possessing
innovative technologies in various ways including technical partnerships
and M&A to develop cameras and lidars." He also added, "We aim to secure
technological power to help us capture the market based on our
proprietary sensors and win contracts with global automakers for
supplying sensors and systems for autonomous driving."
-
The sensor market is growing sharply, expected to reach $20.8
billion by 2021... Hyundai Mobis aims to undertake a quantum leap
utilizing AI and deep learning
The three core technologies of autonomous driving are perception,
decision and control. This means that a car autonomously perceives
internal and external situations and makes a decision and controls its
braking and steering. Hyundai Mobis has already attained global-caliber
competitiveness in decision and control. It already commenced production
of level 2 expressway autonomous driving and announced that it aimed to
secure level 3 technology by 2020 and begin production by 2022.
The reason why the company is focusing on developing sensors is that it
can implement optimal performance for autonomous driving only by
securing all of the three technologies (perception, decision and
control), thus enabling a bonafide competitive edge in the global
market. This is also because the sensor market is forecasted to
accelerate rapidly; the share of sensors in the ADAS (level 2 autonomous
driving) market is expected to reach 60% by 2021.
To enable a quantum jump for sensors, Hyundai Mobis plans to actively
utilize new technologies such as AI and deep learning.
"Developing sensors that can convert external driving circumstances into
digital signals and read them accurately is an important challenge for
the autonomous industry that is now readying itself for the era of
autonomous driving," remarked Hwang Jae-ho, Director of ADAS at Hyundai
Mobis. "With the recent development of innovative technologies that
could alter the competitive atmosphere of the sensor market, such as
advanced identification technologies using deep learning, we will
actively utilize them in such a way to realize a quantum jump of our
sensor technology."
-
The largest autonomous driving test bed in Korea and the only test
bed with a radar test track
As a means to become fully ready for the era of autonomous driving,
Hyundai Mobis completed Seosan Proving Ground last June by investing 300
billion won, and the company is currently operating it. Seosan Proving
Ground features 14 test tracks including an advanced test track for
autonomous driving and a radar test track. Measuring 1.12 million square
meters in area, Seosan Proving Ground boasts of the best size and
facilities among the proving grounds run by global automotive suppliers.
From last year, Hyundai Mobis has continuously increased the rate of
operation and the number of test cars of the proving ground to enhance
the verification of the performance and durability of core auto parts.
In particular, it has enhanced the performance of its sensors and tested
them on the advanced test track and the radar test track to verify the
performance of the ADAS technologies equipped with them.
The company evaluates the performance by comparing data from sensors to
the actual location of the objects in real time. For this, it collected
the coordinates of the lanes of the normal track, advanced test track
and high-speed circuit by utilizing high precision maps and DGPS system.
The nation's only radar test track that measures 250 meters in total
length. Currently, tests are being conducted on this track to improve
the reliability and performance of radars. On this track, a car equipped
with a radar sensor is positioned in the center and the detection
performance of the sensor is measured using reflective plates called TCR
that are installed at 5-meter intervals. This sensor test measures the
range and angle of detection and resolution and accuracy. Resolution is
a measure of the minimum separation between two targets that enables
them to be distinguished.
The advanced test track commenced operations last June, earlier than
K-City, an autonomous driving test bed being constructed by the Ministry
of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.
The advanced test track is designed to verify the performance of sensors
in actual road circumstances with V21 (Vehicle to Infra: communication
between vehicle and road infrastructure) station, bus stops,
roundabouts, traffic lights and an autonomous parking test area in Fake
City. The perception, decision and control of autonomous cars are tested
comprehensively in urban environments as a means to improve the
reliability and performance of autonomous driving technologies.
Hyundai Mobis not only tests the performance of sensors but it also
tests the functionality of ADAS technologies equipped with these
sensors. It has also reinforced testing of control parts that receive
information from sensors and move, including steering, braking and
suspension units.
"Testing development involves the process of maximizing performance by
ensuring the reliability of parts and continuously improving the
design," stated Lee Woo-sik, Hyundai Mobis ICT Test Development
Director. "We will reinforce testing of each unit part and expand it
into a system level to secure optimal autonomous driving technologies."
