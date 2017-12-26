Log in
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO (005380)

HYUNDAI MOTOR CO (005380)
Hyundai Motor : South Korea's Hyundai Motor union rejects tentative wage deal

12/26/2017 | 01:19am CET
FILE PHOTO - A worker works at an assembly line of Hyundai Motor's plant in Asan

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co's labor union said on Tuesday its members have rejected the tentative wage deal its leadership had agreed with management last week.

The union in a statement said 50.2 percent of 45,008 voters rejected the deal as they deemed wage levels were inadequate compared with previous years' agreements, whereas 48.2 percent accepted the terms. The remaining votes were invalid.

The voting took place on Friday with a turnout of 88 percent, with the result tabulated early on Saturday.

The union said it will do its best to reach a new tentative wage deal within the year. Hyundai Motor said it will continue to engage in discussions with the union and hopes for an amicable agreement at the earliest time.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2017 96 679 B
EBIT 2017 5 134 B
Net income 2017 4 304 B
Debt 2017 38 329 B
Yield 2017 2,74%
P/E ratio 2017 9,28
P/E ratio 2018 7,32
EV / Sales 2017 0,81x
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
Capitalization 40 190 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 181 469  KRW
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Gab-Han Yoon Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Woong-Cheol Yang Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO37 337
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.89%209 668
VOLKSWAGEN26.73%100 827
DAIMLER0.83%90 480
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-1.39%67 325
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD15.22%62 322
