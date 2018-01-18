IAC : To Announce Earnings On February 7th

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Wednesday, February 7, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) will post its fourth quarter results and simultaneously IAC's CEO, Joey Levin, will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, on the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.iac.com/Investors. Going forward, in addition to the Match Group conference call, ANGI Homeservices will host a quarterly conference call in which IAC executives will also participate to answer questions regarding IAC. The Match Group conference call will be held Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and the ANGI Homeservices conference call will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The live audiocast of the Match Group conference call and replay will be open to the public at http://ir.mtch.com. The live audiocast of the ANGI Homeservices conference call and replay will be open to the public at http://www.iac.com/Investors or http://ir.angihomeservices.com.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is a leading media and Internet company comprised of widely known consumer brands, such as Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid, which are part of Match Group's online dating portfolio, HomeAdvisor and Angie's List, operated by ANGI Homeservices, as well as Vimeo, Dotdash, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast and Investopedia. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide.

