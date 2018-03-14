Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  IAMGOLD Corp    IMG   CA4509131088

IAMGOLD CORP (IMG)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

IAMGOLD : renews preliminary base shelf prospectus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:11pm CET

TORONTO, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada, except for the Province of Quebec, and a corresponding registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when made final or effective, will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, first preference shares, second preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts or any combination thereof of up to US $1 billion during the next 25 months in the United States and Canada, except for the Province of Quebec. The net proceeds from any such offerings may be used by the Company to fund on-going operations and/or capital requirements, reduce the level of indebtedness outstanding from time to time, fund capital programs, fund potential future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes. The Company filed this new preliminary base shelf prospectus with a view to maintaining financial flexibility but has no immediate intention to undertake an offering.

About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise. 

For further information please contact:

Ken Chernin, VP Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 360-4743  Mobile: (416) 388-6883

Laura Young, Director Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 933-4952 Mobile: (416) 670-3815

Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

IAMGOLD Corporation  Toll-free: 1 888 464-9999  [email protected]

Please note:
This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through CNW Group's website at www.newswire.ca. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.

Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le http://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx.

SOURCE IAMGOLD Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IAMGOLD CORP
11:11pIAMGOLD : renews preliminary base shelf prospectus
PR
04:43pSARAMA RESOURCES : Increases Previously Announced Private Placement To C$4 Milli..
AQ
03/08IAMGOLD : Orezone gold announces appointment of new chief financial officer
AQ
03/06IAMGOLD : Orezone gold provides update report on bombore feasibility study
AQ
03/05IAMGOLD : Orezone Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
03/02IAMGOLD : Orezone Gold Provides Update Report on Bombor Feasibility Study
AQ
03/02IAMGOLD : Reports Further High-Grade Intersections from Infill and Expansion Dri..
AQ
02/28Pucara Enters Option Joint Venture with IAMGOLD in Peru and Provides Corporat..
AQ
02/28IAMGOLD : Reports Further High-Grade Intersections from Infill and Expansion Dri..
PR
02/26IAMGOLD : Form 40-F Filed on EDGAR - AIF Filed on SEDAR
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/06Trapeze Asset Management Q4 2017 Commentary - 'It's Never One Thing' 
03/05Does IAMGOLD Really Pass The Free Cash Flow Test? 
02/28RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : McEwen Magic Wearing Thin 
02/27IAMGOLD : Worth A Close Look At $4.80-$5.00 
02/26IAMGOLD : Attractive Again 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.