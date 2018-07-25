Iberdrola : 2Q Net Profit Falls Slightly, Revenue Rises Sharply

By Alberto Delclaux



Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC) said Wednesday that second-quarter net profit decreased slightly, despite a jump in revenue, due to the inclusion last year of extraordinary proceeds related to the merger between Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power.

Net profit at the Spanish energy company fell by 1.1% to 878.7 million euros ($1.03 billion) from a year ago, while revenue rose 22% to EUR8.24 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased by 10% to EUR2.11 billion, close to estimates of EUR2.13 billion according to an analyst consensus compiled by FactSet.

The company said its operating performance in the first half of the year benefited from higher wind and hydroelectric production in Spain, which supported Ebitda growth of about 26% in its renewables unit, as well as positive tariff adjustments in Brazil and the U.S., which contributed to raising the Ebitda of networks by 21%.

