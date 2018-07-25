Log in
IBERDROLA (IBE)

IBERDROLA (IBE)
My previous session
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Iberdrola : 2Q Net Profit Falls Slightly, Revenue Rises Sharply

07/25/2018 | 08:59am CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC) said Wednesday that second-quarter net profit decreased slightly, despite a jump in revenue, due to the inclusion last year of extraordinary proceeds related to the merger between Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power.

Net profit at the Spanish energy company fell by 1.1% to 878.7 million euros ($1.03 billion) from a year ago, while revenue rose 22% to EUR8.24 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased by 10% to EUR2.11 billion, close to estimates of EUR2.13 billion according to an analyst consensus compiled by FactSet.

The company said its operating performance in the first half of the year benefited from higher wind and hydroelectric production in Spain, which supported Ebitda growth of about 26% in its renewables unit, as well as positive tariff adjustments in Brazil and the U.S., which contributed to raising the Ebitda of networks by 21%.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA -0.95% 6.64 End-of-day quote.2.79%
IBERDROLA -0.18% 6.61 Delayed Quote.2.48%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 35 673 M
EBIT 2018 5 312 M
Net income 2018 2 989 M
Debt 2018 34 683 M
Yield 2018 4,89%
P/E ratio 2018 14,40
P/E ratio 2019 13,54
EV / Sales 2018 2,18x
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
Capitalization 43 140 M
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 7,08 €
Spread / Average Target 6,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Barber Independent Director
Inés Macho-Stadler Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA2.79%50 418
DUKE ENERGY CORP-5.02%56 536
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.14%48 072
DOMINION ENERGY-12.42%46 507
EXELON CORPORATION5.68%40 594
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER-6.13%34 679
