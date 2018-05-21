Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback programme between 11 and 18 May 2018

Julián Martínez-Simancas Secretary of the Board of Directors

Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 20 February 2018 (official registry number 261.747), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 March 2014 under item nine of its agenda and the authorisation that, in substitution of the same, was granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-back Programme").

Pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre)

and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 11 and 18 May of 2018, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading venue Number of securities Price (€) 11/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 42.159 6,4959 14/05/2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 15/05/2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 260.500 6,4745 17/05/2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 18/05/2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex.

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme of Iberdrola, S.A. between 11 and 18 May 2018

Date Security Transaction Trading venue Number of securities Price (€) Broker 11/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 8,000 6.492 BBVA SA 11/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 7,381 6.494 BBVA SA 11/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 5,949 6.496 BBVA SA 11/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 20,829 6.498 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 20,557 6.466 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 13,021 6.468 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 49,007 6.47 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 21,501 6.472 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 25,068 6.474 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 70,084 6.476 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 13,089 6.478 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 17,992 6.48 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 7,372 6.482 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 11,652 6.484 BBVA SA 16/05/2018 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 11,157 6.486 BBVA SA

