IBERDROLA (IBE)
Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback programme between 11 and 18 May 2018

05/21/2018 | 08:25am CEST

Julián Martínez-Simancas Secretary of the Board of Directors

Bilbao, 21 May 2018

To the National Securities Market Commission

Subject: Periodic information about the share buy-back programme of Iberdrola, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 20 February 2018 (official registry number 261.747), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 28 March 2014 under item nine of its agenda and the authorisation that, in substitution of the same, was granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-back Programme").

Pursuant to article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse and article 228 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre)

and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 11 and 18 May of 2018, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of securities

Price (€)

11/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

42.159

6,4959

14/05/2018

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

15/05/2018

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

260.500

6,4745

17/05/2018

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

18/05/2018

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex.

This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes,

Yours faithfully,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back programme of Iberdrola, S.A. between 11 and 18 May 2018

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of securities

Price (€)

Broker

11/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,000

6.492

BBVA SA

11/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,381

6.494

BBVA SA

11/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

5,949

6.496

BBVA SA

11/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

20,829

6.498

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

20,557

6.466

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

13,021

6.468

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

49,007

6.47

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

21,501

6.472

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

25,068

6.474

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

70,084

6.476

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

13,089

6.478

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

17,992

6.48

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,372

6.482

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,652

6.484

BBVA SA

16/05/2018

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,157

6.486

BBVA SA

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any securities. The shares of Iberdrola, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 06:24:02 UTC
