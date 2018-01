Iberdrola's Avangrid Renewables Signs 86 Megawatt Wind Contract With Nike

By Pietro Lombardi

Iberdrola SA's (>> Iberdrola) Avangrid Renewables has signed a contract with Nike Inc. (>> Nike) for 86 megawatts of wind power, Avangrid Renewables said on Thursday.

The power for the U.S. sportswear manufacturer will come from Avangrid Renewables's 286 megawatt Karankawa Wind Farm in Texas, under a power-purchase agreement, or PPA.

Avangrid Renewables is a subsidiary of Avangrid Inc. (>> Avangrid Inc) and part of Spain's Iberdrola Group.

