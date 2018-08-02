ICF International : to Acquire DMS Disaster Consultants
08/02/2018 | 10:31pm CEST
ICF(NASDAQ: ICFI), the global consulting and digital services provider, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DMS Disaster Consultants(DMS), a disaster planning and recovery services firm.Following the closing,DMS will operate as part of ICF's disaster management and resilience division.
'DMS has strong capabilities that will enhance and augment our disaster response, recovery and preparedness capabilities,' said Sudhakar Kesavan, chairman and chief executive officer of ICF.
For over two decades, DMS has assisted public sector clients with pre-disaster services and post-disaster recovery, including the development of comprehensive insurance, risk management, and risk mitigation strategies. DMS' industry leading project management software, disasTRAX®, has been used in hundreds of disaster situations creating real-time reports of recovery-related data to improve efficiency and overall program management. The DMS team, consists of about 50 employees, including engineers, architects, adjusters, risk managers, forensic accountants and project managers. 'We couldn't be more excited to join ICF,' said David Shapiro, president of DMS. 'Our teams share a common mission to encourage community and organization leaders to plan for the next disaster; not just focus on recovering from the last one. Becoming part of ICF affords us incredible scale in helping our clients anticipate risk, mitigate damage and build resiliency. Together, we will offer a more comprehensive and integrated suite of disaster response, recovery, and preparedness capabilities.'ICF has been on the ground for some of the most significant disasters in recent U.S. history, working with federal agencies as well as state and local communities to manage large-scale disaster response, recovery and preparedness efforts. ICF has worked on projects for more than two decades funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Read more about ICF's disaster management services.
