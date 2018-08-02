Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ICF International Inc    ICFI

ICF INTERNATIONAL INC (ICFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ICF International : to Acquire DMS Disaster Consultants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), the global consulting and digital services provider, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DMS Disaster Consultants(DMS), a disaster planning and recovery services firm.Following the closing, DMS will operate as part of ICF's disaster management and resilience division.

'DMS has strong capabilities that will enhance and augment our disaster response, recovery and preparedness capabilities,' said Sudhakar Kesavan, chairman and chief executive officer of ICF.

For over two decades, DMS has assisted public sector clients with pre-disaster services and post-disaster recovery, including the development of comprehensive insurance, risk management, and risk mitigation strategies. DMS' industry leading project management software, disasTRAX®, has been used in hundreds of disaster situations creating real-time reports of recovery-related data to improve efficiency and overall program management. The DMS team, consists of about 50 employees, including engineers, architects, adjusters, risk managers, forensic accountants and project managers. 'We couldn't be more excited to join ICF,' said David Shapiro, president of DMS. 'Our teams share a common mission to encourage community and organization leaders to plan for the next disaster; not just focus on recovering from the last one. Becoming part of ICF affords us incredible scale in helping our clients anticipate risk, mitigate damage and build resiliency. Together, we will offer a more comprehensive and integrated suite of disaster response, recovery, and preparedness capabilities.' ICF has been on the ground for some of the most significant disasters in recent U.S. history, working with federal agencies as well as state and local communities to manage large-scale disaster response, recovery and preparedness efforts. ICF has worked on projects for more than two decades funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Read more about ICF's disaster management services.

Disclaimer

ICF International Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 20:30:38 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICF INTERNATIONAL INC
10:31pICF INTERNATIONAL : to Acquire DMS Disaster Consultants
PU
10:30pICF INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other E..
AQ
10:17pICF INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
08:37pICF INTERNATIONAL INC : ICF International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/30ICF INTERNATIONAL : Selected for $120 Million USAID Infectious Disease Detection..
PU
07/26ICF INTERNATIONAL : New Jersey Extends ICF’s Disaster Recovery Contract
PU
07/26ICF INTERNATIONAL : New Jersey Extends ICF's Disaster Recovery Contract
PU
07/24ICF INTERNATIONAL : Vast Majority of Federal Leaders Believe Agencies Should Foc..
PU
07/18ICF INTERNATIONAL : LA County Public Works Selects ICF for Water Infrastructure ..
PU
07/02ICF INTERNATIONAL : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:31pICF International misses by $0.10, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/18Cheap Stocks Moving In The Right Direction 
06/22U.S. Air Force awards ICF $50M cyberspace services task order 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 271 M
EBIT 2018 92,1 M
Net income 2018 62,9 M
Debt 2018 159 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,29
P/E ratio 2019 19,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 1 385 M
Chart ICF INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
ICF International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICF INTERNATIONAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 80,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sudhakar Kesavan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Wasson President & Chief Operating Officer
James C. M. Morgan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John M. George Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Srikant Madhav Datar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICF INTERNATIONAL INC40.38%1 385
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 698
CINTAS CORPORATION32.18%21 822
INTERTEK GROUP12.91%12 433
UNITED RENTALS-14.57%12 313
LG CORP--.--%11 635
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.