ICHIGO OFFICE REIT INVESTMENT CORP (8975)
Ichigo Office Reit Investment : Shareholder Meeting Report

07/30/2018 | 01:42am CEST

Ichigo Preserves and Improves Real Estate

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

July 30, 2018

Issuer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ("Ichigo Office," 8975)

1-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Yoshihiro Takatsuka, Executive Director www.ichigo-office.co.jp/english

Asset Management Company

Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Orii, President Inquiries: Hiroto Tajitsu, Head of Administration Tel: +81-3-3502-4891

Shareholder Meeting Report

Ichigo Office shareholders approved all of the proposals at its shareholder meeting on July 28, 2018.

  • 1. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation Approved as proposed.

  • 2. Appointment of Executive Director

    Approved as proposed. Yoshihiro Takatsuka was appointed Executive Director.

  • 3. Appointment of Supervisory Directors

    Approved as proposed. Takaaki Fukunaga and Masahiro Terada were appointed Supervisory Directors.

  • 4. Appointment of Alternative Executive Director

    Approved as proposed. Keisuke Chiba was appointed Alternative Executive Director.

  • 5. Appointment of Alternative Supervisory Director

    Approved as proposed. Nagahisa Kita was appointed Alternative Supervisory Director.

Note: For details of each proposal, please refer to the June 14, 2018 release

"Proposed Amendments to Articles of Incorporation and Election of Directors."

Disclaimer

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 23:41:06 UTC
