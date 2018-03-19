iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 28, 2018

Log in
03/19/2018 | 02:16pm CET

HONG KONG, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ICLK), a leading independent online marketing technology platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 28, 2018 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 28, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437
International: +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
China: 400-620-8038
Conference ID: 7285169

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.i-click.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until April 04, 2018:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong: 800-963-117
China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 7285169

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing technology platform that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick Interactive was established in 2009, currently operating in eight locations worldwide including Asia and London.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Jie Jiao
Phone: +852-3700-9065
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86 (10) 5730-6201
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.  
Alan Wang
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
