iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 28, 2018

HONG KONG, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ICLK), a leading independent online marketing technology platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 28, 2018 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 28, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing technology platform that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick Interactive was established in 2009, currently operating in eight locations worldwide including Asia and London.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

