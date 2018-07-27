ICON : Confirms Retirement of Co-Founder Dr. Ronan Lambe

ICON
plc
(NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of drug development solutions and
services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device
industries, today confirmed, that Dr. Ronan Lambe retired as a
non-executive director at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the
Company on the 24th July 2018. This follows the announcement
in the 2018 AGM Notice, dated 12th June 2018, that Dr. Lambe
had decided to retire and not seek re-election at the AGM.
CEO Dr. Steve Cutler commented, “I would like to recognize the
immense contribution of Dr. Ronan Lambe, ICON’s co-founder with Dr. John
Climax, who after 28 years of service, has retired from our Board. We
thank Ronan for the hugely positive influence he has had on shaping ICON
into the industry leader it is today, and we wish him well in his
retirement.”
ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services
to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The
company specialises in the strategic development, management and
analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound
selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin,
Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 93 locations in 37 countries and
has approximately 13,650 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.
