Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ICON PLC    ICLR   IE0005711209

ICON PLC (ICLR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ICON : Confirms Retirement of Co-Founder Dr. Ronan Lambe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today confirmed, that Dr. Ronan Lambe retired as a non-executive director at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on the 24th July 2018. This follows the announcement in the 2018 AGM Notice, dated 12th June 2018, that Dr. Lambe had decided to retire and not seek re-election at the AGM.

CEO Dr. Steve Cutler commented, “I would like to recognize the immense contribution of Dr. Ronan Lambe, ICON’s co-founder with Dr. John Climax, who after 28 years of service, has retired from our Board. We thank Ronan for the hugely positive influence he has had on shaping ICON into the industry leader it is today, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 93 locations in 37 countries and has approximately 13,650 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

Source: ICON plc

All at ICON.

ICON/ICLR-F


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICON PLC
12:01pICON : Confirms Retirement of Co-Founder Dr. Ronan Lambe
BU
07/25ICON : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/25ICON : Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Annual General Meet..
BU
06/27ICON : Is Collaborating with Practice Fusion, Inc. to Advance Health Research
BU
06/11ICON : Enhances Endpoint Adjudication Services Using AG Mednet Advanced Technolo..
BU
05/21ICON : launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs an..
BU
05/16ICON : Named by Forbes as One of the Best Employers in America
BU
05/15SAAMA TECHNOLOGIES : and ICON Commercialization and Outcomes Partner to Unlock t..
BU
05/14ICON : Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group
BU
05/09ICON : Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Tri..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Icon PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Icon beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
05/07Icon PLC Enjoying Wall Street Bonanza And FDA Tailwind 
05/03ICON (ICLR) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/03Icon PLC 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 587 M
EBIT 2018 384 M
Net income 2018 326 M
Finance 2018 212 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,38
P/E ratio 2019 21,35
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
Capitalization 7 528 M
Chart ICON PLC
Duration : Period :
ICON PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 146 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen A. Cutler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ciaran Murray Executive Chairman
Brendan Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Tom O'Leary Chief Information Officer
John Climax Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICON PLC29.17%7 528
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%28 530
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC24.65%25 839
LONZA GROUP15.04%22 685
INCYTE CORPORATION-26.19%14 859
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.33.18%11 224
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.