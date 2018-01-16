Iconic Announces Negotiation of Equity Financing up to $2,805,000

Log in
ICONIC MINERALS LTD (BVTEF)
01/16/2018 | 05:10am CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTC Pink: BVTEF) (FSE: YQGB) announces the negotiation of a private placement for gross proceeds of up to $2,805,000 (the "Financing"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. These funds will be raised by the Company issuing up to 11,000,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.255 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share, exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.40 per share in the first year and $0.60 per share in the second year.

Proceeds raised will be used toward expenditures required for the Bonnie Claire lithium Property, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Financing in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX-V.

Insiders may participate for up to 4,500,000 Units from the Financing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett, CFO
Contact: (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicmineralsltd.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Richard R. Kern President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Barnett Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jurgen Anton Maximilian Wolf Independent Director
Huitt Tracey Independent Director
Joseph Andre Charland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICONIC MINERALS LTD119.00%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION6.05%21 221
BARRICK GOLD CORP3.06%17 107
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%16 546
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.57%13 882
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD1.29%10 780
