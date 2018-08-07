Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ICU Medical, Incorporated    ICUI

ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED (ICUI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Smiths Group, ICU Medical close to abandoning healthcare merger - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

(Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc is close to abandoning talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc about a 7 billion pound ($9 billion) merger of their healthcare divisions, Sky News reported on Monday.

Smiths is leaning towards a decision to halt negotiations with ICU Medical about the tie-up, more than two months after they got under way, Sky News said. (http://bit.ly/2MoStI5)

A final decision has yet to be made by Smiths and any change in its position would be announced immediately to the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported, citing a person close to the British company.

Sky News also said, citing banking sources, that the deal talks had prompted U.S. hospital-product maker Baxter International Inc to express interest in buying Smiths' medical unit, adding that it was unclear whether any talks were still ongoing between Smiths and Baxter or any other potential suitors.

Smiths, ICU Medical and Baxter were not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 0.7726 pound)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL 0.03% 72.54 Delayed Quote.11.93%
ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED -3.82% 286.1 Delayed Quote.35.81%
SMITHS GROUP 0.91% 1613.5 Delayed Quote.7.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
08/07Smiths Group, ICU Medical close to abandoning healthcare merger - Sky News
RE
08/06ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED : half-yearly earnings release
07/19ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Utah (July 19)
AQ
07/18Smiths Group medical unit hurt by EU medical devices regulation
RE
07/17ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2018 Earnings C..
AQ
06/28ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Plum 360 Infusion System is the First Medical Device ..
AQ
06/21ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Plum 360 Infusion System First Medical Device to Earn..
AQ
06/19ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Infusion System First to Attain UL Cybersecurity Assu..
AQ
06/19ICU MEDICAL INCORPORATED : Plum 360 Infusion System is the First Medical Device ..
PR
05/30SMITHS : FTSE 100 engineering group Smiths confirms £6bn merger discussions
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/19CenturyLink's Yield Is A Red Flag - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/18/18) 
06/11Smiths Group Shows Its Serious About Potential Portfolio Changes 
05/29Smiths Group in talks with ICU Medical about possible merger 
05/09ICU Medical, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/09ICU Medical's (ICUI) CEO Vivek Jain on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 377 M
EBIT 2018 202 M
Net income 2018 93,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 69,50
P/E ratio 2019 36,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,25x
Capitalization 6 043 M
Chart ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ICU Medical, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 305 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Jain Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Voigtlander Chief Operating Officer
Scott E. Lamb Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Krishna Uppugonduri VP-Quality, Medical & Regulatory Affairs
Robert S. Swinney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICU MEDICAL, INCORPORATED35.81%6 043
MEDTRONIC PLC12.05%122 451
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL11.93%39 002
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY66.32%29 682
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS4.43%25 616
HOYA CORPORATION15.80%23 169
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.