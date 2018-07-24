Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ID Logistics Group    IDL   FR0010929125

ID LOGISTICS GROUP (IDL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/24 05:35:17 pm
132.6 EUR   -0.75%
07:23pID LOGISTICS : Revenues Q2 2018
PU
06/30ID LOGISTICS GR : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and..
CO
05/30ID LOGISTICS : 10 years of ID Logistics Polska
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ID Logistics : Revenues Q2 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

24 July 2018 ///www.id-logistics.com

/// COMM//U/ QPRUEÉSDS EREPLREASSE

Q2 2018: acceleration in pace of growth, with revenues up 8.3% at constant exchange rates to €353.3 million

  • Q2 revenues in France up 10.3% to €175.8 million, a very strong top-line performance fuelled by new contracts wins

  • Q2 international revenues up 6.4% at constant exchange rates to €177.5 million, displaying strong momentum despite negative currency effects

  • Healthy first-half revenues of €680.4 million, up 6.1% at constant exchange rates

Orgon, 24 July 2018 - 6:00pm - ID Logistics (ISIN: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL), one of the European leaders in contract logistics, has reported second-quarter 2018 revenues of €353.3 million, up 8.3% at constant exchange rates, and first-half 2018 revenues of €680.4 million, up 6.1% at constant exchange rates.

% change at

Revenues (€ million)

2018

2017

% change

constant exchange

rates

First quarter

France

154.8

150.2

+3.1%

+3.1%

International

172.3

171.7

+0.3%

+4.5%

Total

327.1

321.9

+1.6%

+3.8%

Second quarter

France

175.8

159.4

+10.3%

+10.3%

International

177.5

177.0

+0.3%

+6.4%

Total

353.3

336.4

+5.0%

+8.3%

First half

France

330.6

309.6

+6.8%

+6.8%

International

349.8

348.7

+0.3%

+5.4%

Total

680.4

658.3

+3.4%

+6.1%

BUSINESS MOMENTUM PICKED UP PACE IN THE SECOND QUARTER

ID Logistics' organic growth gained steam in the second quarter of 2018, with its revenues growing to €353.3 million - an increase of 5.0% or 8.3% at constant exchange rates. All its markets contributed to this highly positive performance:

  • - In France, the acceleration was even stronger, with revenue growth reaching 10.3% after 3.1% in the first quarter

  • - In international markets, the general trends were positive (revenues up 6.4% at constant exchange rates after growth of 4.5% in the first quarter) despite unfavourable currency effects, especially in Argentina and Brazil.

ID Logistics' first-half revenues came to €680.4 million, up 3.4% or up 6.1% at constant exchange rates.

ID Logistics 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon

Tel.: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00 www .id-logistics.com

NEW BUSINESS

ID Logistics continues to respond to a large number of competitive tenders and to win market share in the various countries in which it operates. In the second quarter, ID Logistics won the following new contracts:

  • - In France, Conforama decided to entrust ID Logistics with operating the facility it is planning to build in the Paris region (Tournan en Brie). The new 177,000 sq. m. hub, which will have around 400 employees, will be one of the largest logistics facilities in Europe. ID Logistics will support its customer's multi-channel transformation by organizing all its flows from a single site, paving the way for it to expand its product range and accelerate its deliveries.

  • - In Russia, ID Logistics and Auchan are starting up a new partnership with the launch over the next few weeks of three national warehouses with close to 50,000 sq. m. in total space. Two of these three facilities will be new platforms, while the third will involve taking over an existing unit.

  • - In the Netherlands, ID Logistics is expanding its partnership with PPG Industries by taking over PPG's distribution facility in Amsterdam. This 16,000 sq. m. hub consisting of a pallet stacking crane and an automated receipt and conveying system distributes the Architectural Coatings division's products to retail and trade markets in the Benelux countries, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

NEXT REPORT

Interim results on 29 August 2018 after the market close.

ABOUT ID LOGISTICS

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,329 million in 2017. ID Logistics has close to 300 sites across 17 countries, representing 5.5 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa, and 19,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment B of NYSE Euronext's regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125). The Group is managed by Eric Hémar.

CONTACTS

ID Logistics NewCapYann Perot CFO

Tel.: + 33 (0)4 42 11 06 00 [email protected]

Investor Relations & Financial Communications Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94 [email protected]

Emmanuel Huynh / Marc Willaume

ID Logistics 55 chemin des Engranauds 13660 Orgon

Tel.: +33 (0)4 42 11 06 00 www .id-logistics.com

Disclaimer

ID Logistics SA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 17:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ID LOGISTICS GROUP
07:23pID LOGISTICS : Revenues Q2 2018
PU
07/17ID LOGISTICS : honours its supply chain at a gala event
AQ
06/30ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
05/30ID LOGISTICS : 10 years of ID Logistics Polska
PU
04/24ID LOGISTICS : Revenues Q1 2018
PU
04/24ID LOGISTICS GROUP : 1st quarter earnings
CO
03/31ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting r..
CO
03/27ID LOGISTICS GROUP : Annual results
CO
02/02ID LOGISTICS : Inauguration of Innovation Campus
PU
01/30ID LOGISTICS : 2017 revenues
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 398 M
EBIT 2018 49,0 M
Net income 2018 30,6 M
Debt 2018 33,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,47
P/E ratio 2019 19,35
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 752 M
Chart ID LOGISTICS GROUP
Duration : Period :
ID Logistics Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ID LOGISTICS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 170 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Hémar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Satin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Yann Perot Chief Financial Officer
Michel Clair Independent Director
Marie-Aude Hémar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-1.18%879
UNION PACIFIC5.45%109 675
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY9.68%63 560
CSX CORPORATION27.76%59 653
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION12.48%45 729
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED11.34%27 711
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.