IDENTA : Corp's Marijuana (Cannabis) Test Kit Nears Final Approval as Standard for the UK

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2018 / IDenta Corp (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection kits, has reached the final stage of testing at the Central Laboratory of England to approve its Marijuana (Cannabis) Test Kit for use in the UK. The IDenta Marijuana Kit is being evaluated to become the officially sanctioned standard throughout the country. Once this occurs, the locally used IDenta Test Kits will reduce the work load of the central laboratories. The IDenta Marijuana Kit will become the equivalent of a ''laboratory in the field.''

The UK market has population of more than 65,000,000 people. There is a huge potential for selling the IDenta Marijuana Test Kits. Marijuana is an extremely prevalent drug which UK agencies have to deal with. Thus the UK Government requires stringent testing in order to select the best technology available. "We are very pleased that our IDenta (Cannabis) Marijuana Test Kit was selected from amongst many companies which took part in this evaluation and IDenta's Kits reached the final stage of testing," said Amichai Glattstein, the COO of IDenta. ''We expect final approval very soon.''

