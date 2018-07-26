Identillect’s Delivery Trust® Selected by Sakalarios Blackwell & Schock, PLLC to Secure all Email Communications

IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID) (OTCQB:IDTLF) (Frankfurt:8ID), a trusted leading provider of email security for the legal sector, announced today Sakalarios Blackwell & Schock, PLLC has selected Delivery Trust® to secure their email communications and to protect their clients information.



Sakalarios Blackwell & Schock, PLLC is the southern regions leading asbestos law firm, experienced in litigation and filing claims to fight for victims of all asbestos-related diseases, including mesothelioma. They practice in 7 states along with local co-counsel: Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Michigan, Texas and Arkansas .

According to the ABA’s 2016 Legal Technology Survey more than 25% of firms surveyed defined they had previously experienced some type of data breach. A recent article, “Hackers are aggressively targeting law firm’s data”, therefore, law firms are being proactive and putting in place additional security measures to protect their clients. Solutions like Delivery Trust® are being utilized to ensure client data is protected.

Sara Schock, Managing Partner of Sakalarios Blackwell & Schock, PLLC said, “Our lawyers are dedicated to focusing on the specifics of each client’s case, we honor our mission of integrity, service and excellence. We continually take security measures to provide the best protection for our clients. The security of their digital communications is no different, therefore, we chose Delivery Trust to communicate securely with our clients as Identillect is well respected in the legal community.”

Identillect has focused on the legal community throughout the United States. Delivery Trust® provides unique controls and is designed to cater directly to the exclusive requirements of the legal sector. Identillect works with law firms and State Bar Association across the United States to increase security measures as requirements intensify throughout this industry.

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton comments, “We are pleased with the continued success of Identillect’s relationship with law firms across the United States. Sakalarios Blackwell & Schock is the most recent firm to create advanced security measures to ensure their clients have the ultimate protection. It is our privilege to serve Sakalarios Blackwell & Schock as they fight for the rights of their clients experiencing asbestos related diseases. We believe 2018 will continue to see expanded growth for Identillect within the legal sector.”

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client’s critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information, or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com

About Sakalarios Blackwell & Schock, PLLC

The Southern Region’s Leading Asbestos Law Firm for Over Three Decades.

They have over three decades of experience in asbestos litigation and claims filing, the law firm of Sakalarios, Blackwell, and Schock, PLLC passionately fight for victims of all asbestos-related diseases, including mesothelioma. The law firm has handled thousands of asbestos cases, helping victims and their families navigate through their legal rights and explaining their options. They practice in 7 states along with local co-council: Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Michigan, Texas and Arkansas.

They have compassionate lawyers who are committed to holding accountable the asbestos product companies responsible for exposing workers to potentially deadly asbestos.

For more information please visit https://www.asbestoslawoptions.com/

