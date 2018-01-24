IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

Do you own shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: IDRA )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 22, 2018?

Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Idera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: IDRA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“BioCryst”) (NASDAQ GS: BCRX). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Idera will receive 0.20 shares of the new company stock for each share of Idera common stock. On a proforma, fully diluted basis, giving effect to all dilutive stock options, units and warrants, BioCryst stockholders will own 51.6 percent of the stock of the combined company and Idera stockholders will own 48.4 percent.

If you own common stock of Idera and purchased any shares before January 22, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 2 Righter Parkway, Suite 120, Wilmington, DE 19803, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Garden City, New York, regularly prosecutes securities fraud, shareholder corporate, and shareholder derivative litigation on behalf of shareholders in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006016/en/