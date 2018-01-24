Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc    IDRA

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 07:45pm CET

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: IDRA)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 22, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Idera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: IDRA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“BioCryst”) (NASDAQ GS: BCRX). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Idera will receive 0.20 shares of the new company stock for each share of Idera common stock. On a proforma, fully diluted basis, giving effect to all dilutive stock options, units and warrants, BioCryst stockholders will own 51.6 percent of the stock of the combined company and Idera stockholders will own 48.4 percent.

If you own common stock of Idera and purchased any shares before January 22, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 2 Righter Parkway, Suite 120, Wilmington, DE 19803, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at [email protected].

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Garden City, New York, regularly prosecutes securities fraud, shareholder corporate, and shareholder derivative litigation on behalf of shareholders in state and federal courts throughout the United States.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
07:45p IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of..
01/23 IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS : BioCryst to Merge With Idera
01/23 BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS : BioCentury - BioCryst, Idera merging
01/23 IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Biocryst to merge, rebrand and focus in rare disease pro..
01/22 BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. : is Investigating the Board of Directors of Idera P..
01/22 IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS,INC. (NASDAQ : IDRA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material De..
01/22 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Wheth..
01/22 IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendm..
01/22 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Announce Merger to Combine..
01/17 IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/23 YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Omeros' OMS721, Celgene To Acquire Juno, BioCryst And ..
01/22 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) To Merge With Idera Pharmaceuticals - Slidesh..
01/22 Midday Gainers / Losers (1/22/2018)
01/22 HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 15 am (1/22/2018)
01/22 PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (1/22/2018)
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 0,82 M
EBIT 2017 -56,7 M
Net income 2017 -66,6 M
Finance 2017 73,0 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 426x
EV / Sales 2018 66,7x
Capitalization 421 M
Chart IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | IDRA | US45168K3068 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 224%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent J. Milano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Geraghty Chairman
Louis J. Arcudi CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Joanna C. Horobin Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
William S. Reardon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC2.84%421
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%35 013
IQVIA HOLDINGS4.84%21 466
LONZA GROUP2.28%20 995
INCYTE CORPORATION-0.67%19 970
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.11%13 474
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.