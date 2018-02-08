Log in
IDGlobal Corp. Signs Partnership Agreement With E-Commerce Specialist Thompson Global Solutions

02/08/2018 | 11:01am CET

LOCKPORT, Ill., Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- IDGlobal Corp. (OTC:IDGC) is pleased to announce the signing of a Partnership Agreement with Thompson Global Solutions "TGS", the owner of the trademarked name and logo for petroleum products called Extreme.  The agreement is a 50-50 profit partnership, that exploits both companies' strengths; whereby, IDGC's wholly-owned subsidiary, Farallon, Inc., will be engaged to produce and package the products, and TGS will build the E-Commerce site, as well as build the Extreme brand throughout North America. Sebastien DuFort, IDGC's CEO stated, "We are extremely excited about building the relationship with TGS and its partner www.squadleaders.org."

About IDGlobal Corp. (www.idgreencorp.com)

ID Global Corporation (IDGC) is a diversified holding company with a focus on emerging and middle market investment opportunities Worldwide. IDGC seeks, through debt and equity investments, controlling interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with established companies within the medical marijuana, consumer and industrial products packaging industries.

AboutThompson Global Solutions, Inc. (www.thompsonglobalsolutions.com)

Ben Thompson (CEO/Owner) is a Marine and a Technology Solutions Systems Integrator. He has traveled the world, as a Marine, implementing humanitarian group up construction projects. As a civilian he has worked to continue this work, hiring our military member. TGS is an SBA Certified Veteran Owned Small Business that is a full-service enterprise IT Solution and Construction management consulting provider. TGS focuses on Health IT, Testing Services, and global construction management services. TGS has capabilities ranging from integration services to advisory systems to IT strategy services.

About Squad Leaders (www.squadleaders.org)

We are a non-profit dedicated to successfully transitioning American veterans from military life back into their communities by providing high-quality career and personal mentoring, engaging community programs, and energizing social activities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of ID Global Corporation and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated or changes to future operating results.

Contact:

Sebastien C. DuFort, CEO

IDGlobal Corporation

Website: www.idgreencorp.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 630-956-6077

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
