IDOX : Customers expand CAFM Explorer system to drive further cost savings

Details Published: 07 February 2018

Two CAFM Explorer customers have extended their use of the facilities management software after experiencing continued efficiency gains.

Cummins, a world leader in designing, manufacturing and selling diesel engines, and the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) - the governing body of Freemasonry in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man - have both expanded their use of the system to realise further benefits.

The addition of CAFM Web and CAFM Engineer has boosted UGLE's facilities management functionality. The team are now able to manage and deliver support services via a centralised web-based Help Desk, as well as grant engineers their own secure access to maximise productivity.

Continued success of CAFM Explorer at Cummins' plant in Huddersfield has also prompted expansion to a second site in Darlington. The implementation will enable the team to manage planned and reactive maintenance more effectively, while gaining greater visibility of site-wide operations.

Claire Visser, Director of CAFM Explorer said: 'It's great to be able to help our customers evolve their use of the system. CAFM Explorer's scalability means that businesses have the flexibility to adapt and develop their use of the software based on business need.'

