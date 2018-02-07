Log in
IDOX PLC
IDOX : Customers expand CAFM Explorer system to drive further cost savings

02/07/2018
Details Published: 07 February 2018

Two CAFM Explorer customers have extended their use of the facilities management software after experiencing continued efficiency gains.

Cummins, a world leader in designing, manufacturing and selling diesel engines, and the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) - the governing body of Freemasonry in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man - have both expanded their use of the system to realise further benefits.

The addition of CAFM Web and CAFM Engineer has boosted UGLE's facilities management functionality. The team are now able to manage and deliver support services via a centralised web-based Help Desk, as well as grant engineers their own secure access to maximise productivity.

Continued success of CAFM Explorer at Cummins' plant in Huddersfield has also prompted expansion to a second site in Darlington. The implementation will enable the team to manage planned and reactive maintenance more effectively, while gaining greater visibility of site-wide operations.

Claire Visser, Director of CAFM Explorer said: 'It's great to be able to help our customers evolve their use of the system. CAFM Explorer's scalability means that businesses have the flexibility to adapt and develop their use of the software based on business need.'

For more information about CAFM Explorer's end-to-end facilities management software or to request a demo, email [email protected]or visit the website.

IDOX plc published this content on 07 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2018 09:59:01 UTC.

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 94,9 M
EBIT 2017 23,7 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 32,7 M
Yield 2017 3,53%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,65x
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
Capitalization 123 M
