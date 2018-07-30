net2phone : Partners with GCG

NEWARK, N.J., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a leading global provider of unified communications solutions, today announced a partnership with GCG, a premier master agent and distributor of next generation IT for the cloud. The companies will collaboratively promote and market net2phone's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering to GCG's extensive consultant network.

net2phone's UCaaS offering provides an integrated communications suite, including powerful collaboration tools and unlimited domestic and international calling to 23+ popular destination countries, all for a low, flat monthly rate.

"net2phone's innovative, cloud-based communication and collaboration tools are a perfect match for clients who demand the flexibility and performance of cloud communications paired with the sophisticated features and functionality of on-premises PBX solutions," said Mike Allen, VP of Solutions and Engineering at GCG."

Jonah Fink, President of net2phone, said, "GCG provides its customers with high quality end-to-end solutions for critical IT-driven business operations. We provide a great opportunity for GCG agents who appreciate the value of our UCaaS solution and dedication to the channel."

About net2phone:

net2phone provides unified communications solutions that are revolutionizing the way businesses communicate and collaborate - internally and externally – around the globe. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or email [email protected].

About GCG:

Global Communications Group, Inc. (GCG) is an innovative technology consulting firm and solution provider delivering cutting-edge technologies for business and enterprise clients from a portfolio of more than 180 global supplier partners. GCG offers 100% independent and unbiased consulting services that help businesses deploy technologies faster and with greater certainty. Learn more about GCG by visiting our website at gcgcom.com, email [email protected] or call us at 877-708-8900 to schedule a free consultation.

