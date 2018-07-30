Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IDT Corporation    IDT

IDT CORPORATION (IDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/30 08:32:07 pm
5.23 USD   +1.16%
07:29pNET2PHONE : Partners with GCG
PR
06/18IDT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05IDT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

net2phone : Partners with GCG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

NEWARK, N.J., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a leading global provider of unified communications solutions, today announced a partnership with GCG, a premier master agent and distributor of next generation IT for the cloud.  The companies will collaboratively promote and market net2phone's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offering to GCG's extensive consultant network.

net2phone's UCaaS offering provides an integrated communications suite, including powerful collaboration tools and unlimited domestic and international calling to 23+ popular destination countries, all for a low, flat monthly rate.

"net2phone's innovative, cloud-based communication and collaboration tools are a perfect match for clients who demand the flexibility and performance of cloud communications paired with the sophisticated features and functionality of on-premises PBX solutions," said Mike Allen, VP of Solutions and Engineering at GCG."

Jonah Fink, President of net2phone, said, "GCG provides its customers with high quality end-to-end solutions for critical IT-driven business operations.  We provide a great opportunity for GCG agents who appreciate the value of our UCaaS solution and dedication to the channel."

About net2phone:
net2phone provides unified communications solutions that are revolutionizing the way businesses communicate and collaborate - internally and externally – around the globe. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a provider of telecommunications and payment services.  To learn more, please visit net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or email [email protected].  

About GCG:
Global Communications Group, Inc. (GCG) is an innovative technology consulting firm and solution provider delivering cutting-edge technologies for business and enterprise clients from a portfolio of more than 180 global supplier partners. GCG offers 100% independent and unbiased consulting services that help businesses deploy technologies faster and with greater certainty. Learn more about GCG by visiting our website at gcgcom.com, email [email protected] or call us at 877-708-8900 to schedule a free consultation.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net2phone-partners-with-gcg-300688572.html

SOURCE net2phone


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IDT CORPORATION
07:29pNET2PHONE : Partners with GCG
PR
06/18IDT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/15IDT CORPORATION : EX-Dividend Schedule: IDT Corp. Has a Dividend Yield of 5.95%;..
AC
06/11IDT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
06/05IDT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/05IDT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06/05IDT CORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PR
05/31IDT CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
05/22IDT CORPORATION : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PR
05/15IDT : NRS Launches Program to Help Bodega Owners Re-Design Stores for Success
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/15IDT Corporation goes ex-dividend on Monday 
06/08Market Climbs Mean Digging Deeper For Ideas 
06/06Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (06/06/2018) 
06/05IDT Corporation (IDT) CEO Shmuel Jonas on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
06/05IDT +4% as headline losses decline in Q3 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.