If Research Ps N : WALLIX ANNOUNCES ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE ODDO BHF FORUM FROM 11 TO 12 JANUARY 2018

WALLIX, a software company providing cyber security and governance solutions for information systems access, has announced that it is taking part in the 2018 ODDO BHF Forum to be held at the Centre des Congrès conference center in Lyon, France on 11 and 12 January 2018.

WALLIX, a hyper-growth company and leader in privileged access management, is taking part in the ODDO BHF Forum, one of France's biggest conferences for midcap investors. In 2017, the event brought together more than 250 companies and over 450 investors. This year, WALLIX will present institutional investors with an overview of the company, its strategy and recent news.

The presentation materials used at the conference can be downloaded from the Group website: http://www.wallix-bourse.com/en/financial-information/financial-reports.html.

WALLIX's participation in the ODDO BHF Forum is part of the company's active commitment to keeping institutional and individual investors regularly informed through its financial communications – a commitment that has led to a sharp rise in the liquidity of its shares and in daily trading volumes, which have increased by more than eight times in value in the space of one year.

A software company providing cyber security solutions, WALLIX Group is the European specialist in privileged account governance. In response to recent regulatory change (NIS/GDPR in Europe and OVIs in France) and the cyber security threats affecting all companies today, the WALLIX Bastion helps users protect their critical IT assets: data, servers, terminals and connected objects. WALLIX Bastion is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance.

WALLIX accompanies nearly 500 companies and organizations on a day-to-day basis, securing the access to more than 200,000 hardware and software resources. Its solutions are marketed through a network of more than 130 resellers and trained and accredited integrators. Listed on Euronext under the code ALLIX, WALLIX Group is a leader on the PAM market with a strong presence throughout Europe and EMEA. Alain Afflelou, Dassault Aviation, Gulf Air, Maroc Telecom, McDonald's, Michelin, and PSA Peugeot-Citroën trust WALLIX to secure their information systems.

WALLIX Bastion was a winner at the 2016 Computing Security Awards and has been rated Best Buy by SC Magazine, as well as being named among the PAM leaders in the Product and Innovation categories in the KuppingerCole 2017 Leadership Compass report. The company is a member of Bpifrance Excellence, a champion of the Pôle Systematic Paris Region cluster and a founding member of the Hexatrust grouping of cyber security companies. In 2017, WALLIX Group was included in Forbes France's Futur40 ranking of fastest-growing listed companies.

For more information, visit the WALLIX website at: www.wallix.com



Paris – 10 January 2018

