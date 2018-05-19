Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  IFGL Refractories Ltd    IFGLREFRAC   INE023B01012

IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD (IFGLREFRAC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IFGL Refractories : Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on to-day, 19th May, 2018 have approved reclassification of Foreign Promoter, 19th May 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 03:30pm CEST

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on to-day, 19thMay, 2018 have approved reclassification of foreign promoter, Krosaki Harima Corporation (KHC) of 1-1, Higashihama-machi, Yahatanishi-ku, Kitakyushu, 806-8586, Japan to public category, subject to compliance of Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable laws and necessary approvals, consents and permissions of the Securities and Exchange Board of Indian, Stock Exchanges and other appropriate statutory/regulatory authorities to the extent applicable and also consent of the members of the Company at their ensuing General Meeting.

Disclaimer

IFGL Refractories Ltd. published this content on 19 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 13:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD
03:40pIFGL REFRACTORIES : The Company has opted to submit to the Stock Exchanges quart..
PU
03:30pIFGL REFRACTORIES : Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on t..
PU
02/10IFGL REFRACTORIES : Mr Kamal Sarda has ceased to hold the post of ‘Chief F..
PU
2017IFGL REFRACTORIES : Board of Directors of the Company appointed Mr Kiyotaka Oshi..
PU
2017DSIJ LISTING OF THRIVING 400 SMALL : Ifgl refractories limited
AQ
2017IFGL REFRACTORIES : Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of IFGL Exports Lim..
PU
2017IFGL REFRACTORIES : 15th September, 2017 being Record Date for ascertaining Shar..
PU
2017IFGL REFRACTORIES : Cancellation of Record Date of Friday, 1st September 2017, 2..
PU
2017IFGL REFRACTORIES : 1st September, 2017 being Record Date for ascertaining Share..
PU
2017DSIJ TOP 1000 COMPANIES - 2016- : Ifgl refractories limited
AQ
More news
Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 8 308 M
EBIT 2018 602 M
Net income 2018 409 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,35
P/E ratio 2019 16,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 8 203 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 331  INR
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pradeep Bajoria Managing Director & Executive Director
Kamal Sarda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shishir Kumar Bajoria Executive Chairman
Sikander Yadav Chief Financial Officer
Kanwar Satya Brata Sanyal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD62.04%121
NISSHA CO LTD-29.16%1 089
HI-P INTERNATIONAL LTD-27.66%900
SHIN-ETSU POLYMER CO., LTD.-5.77%876
TK GROUP HOLDINGS LTD25.25%658
PUNCH INDUSTRY CO LTD-13.47%242
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.