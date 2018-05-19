IFGL Refractories : Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on to-day, 19th May, 2018 have approved reclassification of Foreign Promoter, 19th May 2018

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on to-day, 19

th

May, 2018 have approved reclassification of foreign promoter, Krosaki Harima Corporation (KHC) of 1-1, Higashihama-machi, Yahatanishi-ku, Kitakyushu, 806-8586, Japan to public category, subject to compliance of Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable laws and necessary approvals, consents and permissions of the Securities and Exchange Board of Indian, Stock Exchanges and other appropriate statutory/regulatory authorities to the extent applicable and also consent of the members of the Company at their ensuing General Meeting.

