IFGL Refractories : The Company has opted to submit to the Stock Exchanges quarterly/yearly consolidated financial results, 19th May 2018

Following Regulation 33(3)(b)(i) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) it is intimated that for financial year 2018-19, the Company has opted to submit to the Stock Exchanges quarterly/yearly consolidated financial results. This will be in addition to quarterly/yearly stand-alone financial results, which will also be furnished to Stock Exchanges. Both Consolidated and Stand-alone results will also be hosted on Company's website after conclusion of Board Meeting whereat said results will be approved and taken on record. Furthermore, pursuant to Regulation 47(1)(b) of LODR, Extract of Quarterly/ Yearly Consolidated results will only be published in newspapers.

