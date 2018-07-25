Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  IGAS Energy PLC       GB00B29PWM59

IGAS ENERGY PLC
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IGAS Energy : 25/07/2018 Additional Listing Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 09:17am CEST

25 July 2018

IGas Energy plc ('IGas' or the 'Company')

Additional Listing Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a total of 37,782 Ordinary Shares of 0.002p each (the 'SIP Shares') to trade on the AIM market of London Stock Exchange ('AIM') under the IGas Energy plc Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'). Subject to admission, the SIP Shares will be held by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the 'SIP Trustees').

The number of shares to be issued under the SIP has been calculated with reference to the mid-market closing price of 81p on 01 April 2018, in accordance with the rules of the SIP. The SIP Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company. It is expected that admission to AIM will become effective on or around 30 July2018.

Details of the subscription and allocation under the SIP by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR')for the quarter are set out below.

PDMR

Share subscription under the SIP

Matching Allocation

Resulting Voting Rights

Total Resulting Voting Rights (%)

Stephen Bowler

556

556

1,112

0.05%

John Blaymires

556

556

1,112

0.04%

Julian Tedder

556

556

1,112

0.11%

The issued share capital of the Company following the above detailed issue of shares will be 122,043,375 Ordinary Shares; the number of deferred shares remains 303,305,534. The total number of voting rights in IGas will be 122,043,375 Ordinary Shares, which should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in IGas under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Further details on the SIP are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated

a)

Name

(i) Stephen Bowler

(ii) John Blaymires

(iii) Julian Tedder

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

(i) Chief Executive Officer

(ii) Chief Operating Officer

(iii) Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

IGas Energy plc

b)

LEI

213800S8WP2L294NR559

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of 0.002p each

b)

Identification code of the Financial Instrument

ISIN for IGas Energy plc: GB00BZ042C28

c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares in IGas under SIP by the SIP Trustees pursuant to the SIP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

(i) £0.81

(i) 1,112

(ii) £0.81

(ii) 1,112

(iii) £0.81

(iii) 1,112

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

24 July 2018

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

ENQUIRIES

For further information please contact:

IGas Energy plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7993 9899

Stephen Bowler, Chief Executive Officer

Julian Tedder, Chief Financial Officer

Ann-marie Wilkinson, Director of Corporate Affairs

Investec Bank plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5970

Sara Hale

Jeremy Ellis

Canaccord Genuity

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

APPENDIX

About the IGas SIP

In 2013, the Company adopted an Inland Revenue approved Share Investment Plan for all employees of the Group. The scheme is a tax efficient incentive plan pursuant to which all Company employees are eligible to subscribe for up to GBP150 (or 10% of salary, if less) worth of IGas ordinary shares per month. On a three-monthly basis, the Company matches employees' monthly subscriptions on a 1-to-1 basis and, subject to the Company having met pre-defined quarterly production targets, will increase the matching element for that quarter to 2-to-1. To receive their allocation of matching shares, employees must ordinarily remain employed by the Company for a period of 3 years. Shares issued under the SIP are held by the SIP Trustees.

Under the SIP, during the vesting period the recipient retains the voting rights and dividend rights associated with the matching allocation shares however, is unable to sell the shares until the vesting criteria have been fulfilled. The matching allocation shares will be issued to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust and held until vesting conditions have been met. The participant retains the full rights over any subscription shares.

Disclaimer

IGas Energy plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 07:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IGAS ENERGY PLC
09:17aIGAS ENERGY : 25/07/2018 Additional Listing Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/24IGAS ENERGY : 24/05/2018 Holding(s) in Company
PU
05/17IGAS ENERGY : 17/05/2018 Response to Written Ministerial Statement
PU
05/09IGAS ENERGY : 09/05/2018 Result of AGM
PU
05/09IGAS ENERGY : 09/05/2018 AGM Statement
PU
04/25IGAS ENERGY : 25/04/2018 Additional Listing / PDMR Shareholding
PU
04/09IGAS ENERGY : 09/04/2018 Notice of AGM and Posting of Annual Report
PU
04/09IGAS ENERGY : Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts
AQ
02/03IGAS ENERGY : Average Production, Production Costs Better Than Expected
AQ
02/02IGAS ENERGY : 02/02/2018 Operational and Trading Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Shale explorers await U.K. fracking decision 
2015Understanding The Oil Market - An Industry Primer With Breakdown Of Recent Tr.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 42,0 M
EBIT 2018 11,0 M
Net income 2018 11,3 M
Debt 2018 1,60 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,13
P/E ratio 2019 10,05
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
Capitalization 119 M
Chart IGAS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
IGAS Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,47  GBP
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen David Bowler Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Michael McTighe Non-Executive Chairman
John Malcolm Blaymires Chief Operating Officer
Julian Lester Tedder Chief Financial Officer
Cuthbert John McDowell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IGAS ENERGY PLC633.33%156
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.08%81 916
EOG RESOURCES16.41%70 824
CNOOC LTD10.87%69 710
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.30%63 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.69%43 067
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.